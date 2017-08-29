Crucial's BX300 SSD is perfect for those wanting to upgrade an old hard drive

If you're looking for an SSD to replace your old, cramped hard drive, or looking to upgrade an older SSD, Crucial's new 2.5-inch BX300 is the drive for you.

The BX300 is built around Micron 3D MLC NAND which stores bits on the semiconductor die horizontally and vertically (along the X-Y planar dimensions) to increase storage capacities, decrease costs, and allow for improved performance, reliability, and quality.

The BX300 is offered in three capacities: 120GB, 240GB, and 480GB.

Advanced drive features include:

Multistep Data Integrity Algorithm

Thermal Monitoring

SLC Write Acceleration

Active Garbage Collection

TRIM Support

Self-Monitoring and Reporting Technology (SMART)

Error Correction Code (ECC)

Device Sleep extreme low power mode (DEVSLP)

Each drive is rated for 1.5 million hours MTTF (mean time to failure), which translates to the following:

120GB drive: 55TB Total Bytes Written (TBW), equal to 30GB per day for 5 years

240GB drive: 80TB TBW, equal to 44GB per day for 5 years

480GB drive: 160TB TBW, equal to 88GB per day for 5 years

The drive comes complete with an activation key for Acronis True Image HD software for easy data migration. And in order to make installing a new SSD as painless as possible, Crucial has put together an online guide to take newbies through the process.

"We're excited to share the next evolution of the BX family with our customers. The BX300 is a simple-to-use SSD for the everyday consumer and DIYer who's looking to easily boot up and load apps faster. With its speed, efficiency, and easy install process, the decision to replace an old hard drive has never been easier," said Jonathan Weech, Crucial worldwide product manager. "As a brand of Micron, one of the largest flash storage manufacturers in the world, the new Crucial BX300 SSDs will help consumers extend the life of their older computers with best-in-class quality and innovation."

"Silicon Motion is proud to extend our support to the popular Crucial BX line with the latest BX300 SSD" said Robert Fan, President of Silicon Motion U.S.A. "The combination of our leading-edge SM2258 controller with Micron 3D NAND enables high performance, reliability and excellent value for our customers."

The BX300 is supported by the Crucial Storage Executive software tool for easy drive maintenance. Available exclusively for immediate purchase at Crucial.com or at Amazon.com, and the BX300 is backed by a three-year limited warranty.

Pricing is as follows:

BX300 120GB: £55.99 / $59.99 / €60.90

BX300 240GB: £83.99 / $89.99 / €90.90

BX300 480GB: £140.99 / $149.99 / €152.90

Crucial's BX300 SSD is perfect for those who want to upgrade an old hard drive, or who want to step up to a newer, faster SSD.

