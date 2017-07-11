Dell Latitude 7285 becomes world's first wireless charged 2-in-1 notebook

Today sees Dell unveil the world's first wireless charged 2-in-1 notebook that uses WiTricity's magnetic resonance technology.

What makes WiTricity different from other forms of wireless charging is that it uses magnetic resonance technology, and this can both charge devices at a distance and through materials, and also doesn't require the device to be precisely aligned to the charging mat.

The Latitude 7285 can also dynamically connect to a WiGig dock ecosystem, such as Lenovo's offering, for a true wireless workplace experience.

"It's our mission to drive workforce transformation by providing user experiences that increase productivity as the world becomes more dependent on mobile devices. Our vision of a no wires workspace is foundational to that mission because it enables the freedom and flexibility today's employees demand," said Kirk Schell, Senior Vice President, Commercial Client Solutions, Dell. "WiTricity's magnetic resonance technology was seamlessly integrated to enable the Latitude 7000 Series Detachable to be charged wirelessly over distance and with positional flexibility while keeping the 2-in-1 notebook's sleek design."

"This release is a huge milestone for the wireless charging industry as Dell brings the first 2-in-1 notebook with magnetic resonance to market, which is enabled by incorporating a high-quality resonator system designed by WiTricity into the Latitude 7285 and its remote wireless charging surface," said Alex Gruzen, CEO, WiTricity. "Dell's extensive knowledge of its customers and vision for a wireless workplace allowed us to uniquely collaborate and make convenient wireless charging a reality. The Latitude 7285 will allow users to experience freedom and efficiency in the work environment while catalyzing the wider adoption of wireless charging 2.0."

The Latitude 7285 and wireless charging mat, offering spatial freedom, is now available for purchase.

