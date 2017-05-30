Eco Blade server: The most energy efficient high-performance blade server on the market

PSSC Labs, a developer of custom HPC and Big Data computing solutions, have today unveiled the most energy efficient high-performance blade server on the market, the Eco Blade.

See also : The quickest, simplest way to speed up an old, tired PC

Power consumption by data centers is far from insignificant. According to data by the EPA, volume servers account for 68 percent of the total power consumed by IT equipment in data centers in 2006, and a 2014 study in the US showed that data centers consumed about 70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, which equates to 2 percent of the country's total energy consumption.

The Eco Blade sets out to change that.

Eco Blade offers two complete, independent servers within 1U of rack space, with each independent server capable of supporting up to 64 Intel Xeon processor cores, two 2.5-inch hard or solid-state drives, and one terabyte of error-correcting enterprise memory for a total of up to 128 cores, four 2.5-inch drives, and two terabyte of RAM per 1U.

But the power saving trick that PSSC Labs server have up their sleeve is that the servers don't use a shared power supply or backplane, and this tweak allows for up to 46 percent power savings compared to servers of similar spec from other makers.

"The global thirst for more computing power and storage see demand for volume servers and the resulting energy consumption to continue to rise. As an industry, it is our responsibility to find ways to reduce power consumption while still providing the computing ability needed to fuel cutting edge research and groundbreaking enterprises," said Alex Lesser, Vice President of PSSC Labs. "PSSC Labs has taken a big step in engineering a HPC/data center server that does not compromise on performance but will significantly reduce power consumption. By deploying the Eco Blade server instead of traditional servers from other manufacturers, companies will reduce their cap ex and op ex while being good stewards of the environment."

Prices for a custom-built Eco Blade servers start at $2,299.

Eco Blade Technical Specs:

Supports 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2600v4 processors

Up to 128 processor cores in just 1U of rack space (with hyperthreading enabled)

Up to 1.0 TB of high-performance ECC registered system memory per server

2 x redundant SSD operating system drives

Network connectivity options include 10GigE, 40GigE and 100GigE

Support for Mellanox Infiniband and Intel Omnipath

Remote management through dedicated IPMI 2.0 network

Certified compatible with Red Hat Linux, CentOS Linux, Ubuntu Linux, Microsoft operating systems

Application Compatibility

Docker

Kubernetes

Mesos

OpenStack

Joyent

Rancher

Chef

Puppet

High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads

See also: