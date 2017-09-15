​Galaxy Note 8 takes 850,000 pre-orders in Korea

The Galaxy Note 8 received a total of 850,000 pre-orders in South Korea, Samsung Electronics has said, the highest yet for any Note handset.

The phablet received 395,000 orders on its first day in the country. Samsung said the phone also broke records in the US but didn't provide details.

The total pre-order figure is more than double that of the Galaxy Note 7, which received 380,000 pre-orders over 13 days last year. The Galaxy S8, launched earlier this year, also broke records with 1 million pre-orders.

According to SK Telecom, the country's largest wireless operator, those in their 30s accounted for 40 percent of the pre-orders it received for the Note 8.

48 percent of pre-ordering customers were also previously Note users, the telco said, while 57 percent ordered the pricier 256GB version.

Pre-ordering customers can begin using their Note 8 starting Friday. LG Electronics has begun the pre-order period for the V30 on the same day, which will last a week.

The phones will have a hefty headstart on the new iPhones, which will likely not arrive in Korea until November at the earliest.

Earlier this week, Samsung mobile boss DJ Koh said the firm was preparing a foldable phone in the Note series and targeting its launch for next year.