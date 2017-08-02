Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus gain Google Daydream support

(Image: Google)

Google on Monday confirmed an update is rolling out to Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus that adds support for Google Daydream VR headsets and apps. Google announced the update in May at Google I/O.

Now supported by one of the most popular phones available, Google has discounted headsets to $59 from $79 until August 12. Google will be competing with Samsung's own Gear VR headset.

Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus owners will need to download Virtual Reality Services and Daydream to take advantage of the platform. Google said device owners may not instantly see the Daydream update, as it "will take time to finish rolling out".

Currently supported Daydream VR phones include the Huawei Mate 9 Pro, ZTE Axon 7, and Moto Z.

Daydream VR will be supported by LG's next flagship smartphone, Google confirmed at I/O earlier this year. Google said on its Daydream website it will also make the Asus ZenFone AR Daydream ready in the near future.