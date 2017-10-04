Google announces Pixelbook laptop with Assistant, 4-in-1 design

Google on Wednesday announced a high-end Chromebook called the Pixelbook, with Chrome OS, Google Assistant, and 4-in-1 design. It features a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Quad HD LCD and wide trackpad, alongside a suite of software.

At an event in San Francisco, Google said Pixelbook fully supports Google Play, including typically mobile-focused apps like Snapchat. Google Assistant can be activated by voice or a button on the keyboard, where the voice assistant can perform tasks or answer questions.

Pixelbook is available with an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. It has two USB-C ports for charging or accessories. If you're using a Pixel smartphone you can set the Pixelbook to automatically tether data when no Wi-Fi is available.

Alongside the Pixelbook, Google debuted a pen for hand-writing recognition. Google partnered with Wacom for the pen to make "the fastest stylus experience ever" with only 10ms of latency. The Pixelbook also has a button that can be used to circle photo or text on the screen.

It's not clear how Android apps will support the stylus.

Google said the Pixelbook starts at $999 and the pen is $99, available in US, Canada, and UK on October 31. Pre-orders will start on Wednesday.

Developing...