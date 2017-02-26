Google Assistant coming soon to Android Nougat 6.0 and Marshmallow 7.0 smartphones

The Google Pixel launched with Google Assistant as an exclusive for a period of time. Google revealed today that Google Assistant will start rolling out the other Nougat and Marshmallow phones so millions more can get access to this new artificial intelligence.

In a recent ZDNet article I questioned if AI would be the next Android differentiator and it turns out that Google Assistant may end up being the standard. Google announced that Google Assistant is coming to smartphones running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow, starting this week.

We just saw a bit earlier that the LG V20 would be launching as the first phone after the Google Pixel with Google Assistant as its native AI. Google Assistant is also available on Google Home, in Google Allo, and on the new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches.

The Google Assistant will begin rolling out this week to English users in the US, followed by English in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, as well as German speakers in Germany. Google continue to add more languages in the future.

It will be interesting to see how these other forms of assistants, such as Amazon Alexa soon coming to the Huawei Mate 9, will work with Google Assistant being available for most modern Android smartphones.

