Google: Got an old iPhone? Here's what we'll give you for it towards a new Pixel 2

Ahead of the Pixel 2 launch in the next two weeks, Google has kicked off a Pixel trade-in program that's open to a limited selection of smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and LG, as well as Nexus models made by Motorola and Huawei.

The company is offering up to $385 for some phones, depending on their model and condition, which can be put towards a new Pixel.

The trade-in program is part of the Google Store's purchase page for the Pixel and Pixel XL, although it's likely to be included on the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 page when they're launched. The new phones are reported to start at $650 while the Pixel XL 2 could start at $850.

Factors that determine the value of a phone include storage, the carrier the phone is tied to, whether it turns on, and the condition of the screen.

Google has also launched a trade-in program for Project Fi customers but instead of offering a credit towards a new Pixel, customers can receive up to a $388 Fi service credit or a credit card refund. Both trade-in programs are aimed at US customers.

After filling in details about the phone and getting a valuation, Google sends a trade-in kit with a shipping label and prepaid envelope. The customer then needs to send the phone to Google within 30 days.

After reviewing the phone, which it says is done within five days of receipt, Google delivers the credit to the buyer's credit card. The Google Store and Fi trade-in programs follow the same process.

Google notes that it won't pay for a phone if it hasn't been factory reset and provides instructions for how to do it. It may also offer a lower price after evaluating it hands on.

iPhones eligible for the Google's trade-in program include the iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 6.

Only five Samsung flagships are eligible, including the Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7, and Galaxy Note 5. Only the G6 is eligible from LG's range. Google's Nexus 6P, Nexus 6, and Nexus 5X are also eligible.

Google has details about the Store program here and the Fi program here.

As ZDNet sister site CNET notes, Google will pay between $61 and $363 for an iPhone 7, and between $30 for an iPhone SE. Valuations for Samsung's Galaxy S8 range from $59.60 to $305.

Apple iPhone 7: $61.40 - $363

Apple iPhone 6S: $40 - $230

Apple iPhone SE: $30 - $143

Samsung Galaxy S8: $59.60 - $305

Samsung Galaxy S7: $52 - $150

LG G6: $35.20 - $230

Nexus 5X: $82.50 - $115Nexus 6P: $113 - $165

It might be more convenient to get a trade-in with Google, but consumers looking to sell for higher prices can do so on other markets, like eBay.

