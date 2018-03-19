Google launches Play Instant to highlight apps you can try without downloading

Video: Does your company even need Android apps now thanks to Instant apps?

Google on Monday announced it redesigned the Google Play Games app and launched Google Play Instant, making it easier for Android users to tap and try a game without downloading it first. Google Play Instant will be available in the Google Play Store and the Google Play Games app, and it could pave the way for extended instant app use.

Some of the first games to utilize Google Play Instant include Clash Royale, Words with Friends 2, and other big name titles. As you're trialing a game, Google will display an "Install now!" button to install the full game on your Android device if you so choose.

Google began its Instant apps venture at 2016's Google I/O and slowly began piloting the feature.

Google lists a handful of apps that support Instant apps, including Skyscanner, NYTimes Crossword Puzzle, Buzzfeed, Onefootball, Red Bull TV, and the UN's ShareTheMeal app. These apps now also have a "Try it Now" button on their store listings to let Android users know the feature is available.

If Google can serve up game trials instantly, what app trial can't it provide to Android users? Perhaps we'll hear more at Google I/O 2018 in early May.

Here's what Google said about its redesigned Google Play Games app:

In the new "Arcade" tab, you can check out game video trailers or use tags like "New" or "Action" to find a particular type of game. We'll also show you news and YouTube videos related to your favorite games to help you boost your skills and become a game master.

You can view the entire Instant Gameplay collection on Google's website. Google said more games will become available to play instantly later this year.

