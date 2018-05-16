Top productivity apps for Android and iOS

Hardware
The gadgets and apps I used to lose over 130 pounds and get fit and healthy
The Gmail app on any Android device doesn't exist simply for Google to push its email platform -- be it Gmail or a Google Apps account -- on you. You can also add third-party email services to the app, such as your IMAP or POP work accounts. The same features are used throughout the app, and, yes, there's a universal inbox view.
Gmail is also available for iOS users.
A close second to the Gmail app is Microsoft's Outlook app. It's loaded with features and support for multiple services, including Apple's iCloud.
With the built-in calendar and remote file support, you can quickly view your agenda to schedule a meeting or attach files to an email with just a few taps.
Outlook is also available for iOS users.
Complex passwords and two-factor authentication are paramount to keeping your accounts secure. Creating and remembers those passwords, however, is a full-time job on its own.
Apps like 1Password make it easy to create and enter your passwords. In fact, you don't even have to try to memorize your passwords or worry about copying and pasting usernames or passwords thanks to 1Password's integration with Android Oreo's autofill feature.
1Password is also available for iOS users.
Before using Google Calendar as my main agenda keeper, I used Sunrise. Then, Microsoft purchased Sunrise and eventually sunset its existence, leaving me to try to fill the void.
That's where Google Calendar came in, and since that time, it has done a stellar job. Between the easy-to-view thumbnails and personal goals, I've found Google Calendar to be more than sufficient.
Google Calendar is also available for iOS users.
A to-do list is something that helps most of us stay on tasks and get work done in a timely manner. Google's Reminders app isn't the best, and that's where Todoist comes in.
This free app and service allows you to create reminders and tasks, sync between multiple devices and platforms, and even assign items to other users in your group.
The premium version of Todoist adds some key features for power uses, and is just under $30 per year.
Todoist is also available for iOS users.
As long as local laws are followed, recording a phone call is easy on Android. ACR Call Recorder and its Pro license will cost your just under $4 total.
With the Pro license, the app will automatically record and back up every call on your phone. If you happen to take a call you'd rather not have a recording of, you can disable it in the notification shade with a tap.
ACR isn't available for iOS users, however I recommend TapeACall Pro.
Searching the web is something we all do, whether for personal or business use. Most Android devices come with a default browser developed by the device maker. If you want a more robust browsing experience and feature set, however, Google's Chrome app is where it's at.
Your Chrome searches, pages, and bookmarks linked to your Google account are synced to your Android device, and vice versa.
Google Chrome is also available for iOS users.
For the more privacy-minded, DuckDuckGo is a browser built with privacy in mind. The browser promises no advertising -racking networks, forced encryption, and private searches.
Every website you visit is given a privacy grade. The better the grade, the more secure the site is and your personal information is kept private.
There's even a built-in fire button that will erase all current tabs and browsing history, never to be seen again.
DuckDuckGo is also available for iOS users.
Staying up to date with the latest news and stories surrounding the world, or within your own industry, can be a lot of work.
Feedly brings all of your news sources -- whether it's The New York Times or a blog -- into one place. Alternatively, you can also set Google Keyword Alerts that will show up in your Feedly account to track news about you, your company, or the competition.
Feedly is also available for iOS users.
Sending long emails or crafting a memo from a mobile device is handy, but the lack of an extensive spell check and grammar tool can lead to some embarrassing mistakes.
The Grammarly Keyboard app proofreads text as you type, regardless of the app you are currently using on your phone. Suggestions span simple and complex grammar errors alike.
Grammarly Keyboard is also available for iOS users.
Manage invoices, receive payments, and check on inventory from your Android phone with QuickBooks Accounting.
Current QuickBooks Online users can use the app without any extra fees. For those who aren't QuickBooks Online users, you can use a 30-day trial to put the app and service through its paces and see if it works for your business.
QuickBooks Online is also available for iOS users.
Slack is more or less a giant chatroom for your company. Within each Slack group, you can create channels where specific topics are discussed (Sales, Marketing, HR, etc.,) and limit each user to a specific set of channels.
The free version of Slack provides enough power for a small business to stay in touch and coordinate with one another.
Slack is also available for iOS users.
If you have a lot of incoming and outgoing packages, tracking when deliveries are made can be chaotic.
Slice scans your email for shipping notices and curates those items into one list, sending you alerts when deliveries are discovered, along with updates along the way.
Slice goes one step further and also helps you visualize how much money you've spent with various vendors, and it will let you know if something goes on sale and you qualify for a refund.
Slice is also available for iOS users.
If giving Slice access to your email account isn't something you find attractive, then download the UPS, FedEx, or USPS apps.
Each app comes straight from the respective carrier, and once you've signed up for UPS MyChoice, FedEx Delivery Manager, and Informed Deliver from USPS (all free, by the way), you can keep tabs on incoming and outgoing packages -- even if you don't have a tracking number.
UPS Mobile, FedEx, and Informed Delivery are also available for iOS users.
Frequent traveler? TripIt is the app for you. The service proactively scans your inbox for new itineraries, adding trips and related information to the app automatically.
From that point, you're kept up to date on check-in reminders, flight delays, and gate changes. Pro subscribers will even receive a price alert if the price has dropped on a flight that's been recently booked.
TripIt is also available for iOS users.
