Google to launch Android Wear 2.0 on February 9: Report

(Image: Google)

Google plans to launch Android Wear 2.0 on February 9, according to notorious leaker Evleaks in a tweet on January 17.

Google previously confirmed to ZDNet it plans to launch Android Wear 2.0 in early February, after it sent developers an email with items developers should be aware of when updating existing apps for the update.

Evleaks, who has provided a bevy of correct launch information in the past, is the first to provide word on a specific date, a Thursday.

Android Wear OS will get a boost with the update, adding a built-in Play Store to download and install apps directly on the watch -- removing the need for a smartphone. Google will also include a keyboard, new app launcher, and new Wi-Fi settings.

Earlier this year, Google confirmed Android Wear 2.0 would support Android Pay on Android and iOS. Android Wear 2.0's launch has been delayed since September.

Google hasn't released an official supported smartwatch list for the update, though some manufacturers have already confirmed support. Notable smartwatches include the Moto 360 lineup, Fossil, Sony, Asus, and more, according to a list compiled by 9to5Google.

It's not clear when Google may release the two smartwatches it's previously confirmed alongside Android Wear 2.0.

Like always, we suggest you take rumors with a healthy dose of salt. We've reached out to Google in hopes of learning more.

