Here's how to add a microSD card slot to your iPhone or iPad

Tired of paying Apple big bucks for extra storage when Android users get to enjoy an SD card slot? Here how you can add a microSD card slot to your iPhone or iPad.

And best of all, it is only going to cost you $35.

All you need is Lexar's tiny microSD reader for Lightning devices, which along with free Lexar Mobile Manager app will allow you to move photos and video between your iPhone of iPad and a microSD card.

This allows you to add up to 256 gigabytes of storage at a fraction of the cost of what Apple charges for storage. Currently, you can pick up a 256-gigabyte microSD card for around $170, while an iPhone 7 with 256-gigabytes of storage costs $849, compared to $649 for an iPhone 7 with only 32 gigabytes.

And you're not limited to only carrying a single microSD card.

You can also use the microSD card reader to move photos and videos from other cameras to your iPhone or iPad for editing and upload to the web.

You can also transfer files to and from Android devices, or PCs and Macs.

Maybe not as good as having a built-in microSD card slot, but it's infinitely better than not having it.

