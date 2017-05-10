Here's what the OLED iPhone 8 will (probably) look like

A video of Apple's much-rumored iPhone 8 based on a factory CAD drawing pulls in many of the major leaks and gives us the best look at the next-generation iPhone to date.

The video, the work of French gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the Twitter handle of OnLeaks, fits in well with the rumors, analyst reports, and supply chain chatter that's been doing the rounds over the past weeks.

The screen on the front is only interrupted by the earpiece hole, while the back features twin cameras in a vertical orientation (this is for better depth sensing for AR). The placement of the physical buttons such as the mute switch, the volume controls, and power button are similar to that of the iPhone 7, but the Touch ID sensor is built into the front display.

However, Hemmerstoffer is cautious, and warns that "Apple has been testing out several prototype designs," and then went on to say that he "can't confirm this is 100 percent accurate."

