How Samsung tests its smartphones (and hopes to win back trust)

Samsung, its reputation somewhat in tatters after the Galaxy Note 7 mess which saw the handset go from launch to a coffin in eight weeks, is keen to win back consumer trust by outlining the extensive testing its smartphones go through to ensure quality.

In what is likely part of a PR push ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S8, Samsung has released a short video quality assurance video outlining the variety of tests the handsets go through to ensure quality and, more importantly in a post Note 7 world, safety.

"Our phones are extensively tested, retested, and then tested again" the video say, and ends by saying "Innovation is our legacy. Quality is our priority."

Key to Samsung will be whether the Note 7 fallout casts a cloud over Galaxy S8 sales. Right now the adoption rate for the Galaxy S7 handsets has held strong, but this handset has a proven track record. The Galaxy S8 is a new device and it might need to prove itself before consumers feel happy putting one in their pocket.

