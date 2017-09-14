HP unveils Z8 workstation with 3TB of RAM and 48TB of storage

HP has released a workstation for those types where a regular workstation just won't cut it.

The Z8 workstation is powered by dual Intel Xeon CPUs with up to 56 processing cores, up to 3 terabytes of RAM (yes, terabytes, not gigabytes) thanks to 24 RAM slots, and as much as 48 terabytes of storage, and as many as three (yes, three) Nvidia Quadro P6000 graphics cards.

It also features nine PCIe slots (seven of which are full-size), dual M.2 SSDs, dual Gig-E ports, ten USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C ports, and optional Thunderbolt 3.

All this is powered by a monster 1,700-watt power supply and cooled using invective ducting.

The price starts at $2,439, but expect the top-end Z8 to be priced in the tens of thousands of dollars.

For those on a more modest budget, HP also unveiled the Z6 and Z4 workstations. The Z6 can hold up to 384 GB of memory, and the Z4 can take 256GB of RAM and a single Xeon CPU.

The Z8 will be available starting in October, with the Z6 and Z4 arriving in October and November respectively, with starting prices of $1,919 and $1,249 respectively.

