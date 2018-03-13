Huawei: Honor View 10 pre-orders in US begin at $499, ships March 23

Huawei's Honor View 10 will launch in the US on March 23 for $499. (CNET/CBS Interactive)

Huawei on Monday made the Honor View 10 available for pre-order for $499. The Honor View 10 will ship in the US on March 23 in blue and black colors. Huawei first announced the 5.99-inch handset as its latest flagship handset at CES 2018 in January, promising it for the first half of 2018 alongside the budget Honor X.

Huawei's Honor View 10 has very similar features and specifications to its flagship Mate 10 -- minus waterproofing. Huawei's also pushing an augmented reality focus with the View 10 handset, including machine learning features inside the camera app designed to take on the Galaxy S9's Bixby.

Specifications

Processor : Kirin 970, octa-core with Mali-G72 GPU

: Kirin 970, octa-core with Mali-G72 GPU Display : 5.99-inch 2160x1080 pixels resolution 18:9 LCD (403 ppi) with 2.5D glass

: 5.99-inch 2160x1080 pixels resolution 18:9 LCD (403 ppi) with 2.5D glass Operating system : Huawei EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8 Oreo

: Huawei EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8 Oreo RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 128GB internal with microSD card slot

: 128GB internal with microSD card slot Cameras : Rear dual 16 megapixel RGB and 20 megapixel monochrome cameras. Front 13-megapixel camera.

: Rear dual 16 megapixel RGB and 20 megapixel monochrome cameras. Front 13-megapixel camera. Battery : 3750mAh

: 3750mAh Wireless connectivity : FM radio, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

: FM radio, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions : 157 x 74.98 x 6.97mm and 172g

: 157 x 74.98 x 6.97mm and 172g Dual-sim cards

Dual-LTE/VoLTE capabilities

In ZDNet's review of the Honor View 10, we found the handset is a competitor for the OnePlus 5T and could be a cheaper rival to Huawei's own Huawei Mate 10 Pro. It's Huawei's attempt to shove as much as it can for $400 or less, and it's not half bad with a 18:9 display included.

Huawei explains its Honor View 10's AI chip, which it claims is a first:

The New Kirin 970 chipset brings you a faster, stronger, and seamless smartphone experience. Its built-in NPU (neural-network processing unit) enables deep learning based on user behavior, ensuring your Honor View10 truly understands you.

The Honor View 10 also includes a front facing fingerprint scanner and 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom of the handset. Huawei claims the Honor View 10 can charge to 50 percent of its battery life in 30 minutes.

For now, the Honor View 10 like Huawei's other handsets in the US is only available directly from the OEM. Huawei hasn't been able to secure any carriers deals in the US, yet.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Honor 7X first impressions: A premium minimal bezel phone priced a fifth of the Apple iPhone X

While we have seen flagship phones in 2017 eclipse the $1,000 price point, we have also seen incredible capability in Android phones in the sub-$400 range. The new Honor 7X comes in at half the price of mid-rangers with very little compromise.

Western Digital paves the way for next-gen 'Big Data/Fast Data' smartphones

With 5G, AR, AI, and 360-degree streaming video upping the volume, velocity, variety, and value of data, Western Digital expands its 3D NAND portfolio.