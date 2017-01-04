Intel launches GO platform, aims for autonomous vehicles, but runs into Qualcomm, NXP

Intel, best known for the processors behind PCs, servers and data center gear, now wants to be the brains behind autonomous vehicles.

The chip giant at CES 2017 launched a new brand, Intel GO, that's designed for autonomous driving and aim to link cloud computing, connectivity and the car.

To back up its efforts, Intel is launching two development kits to connect GO with Atom and Xeon processors. Intel said its GO effort will provide the first 5G-ready development platform. The company also launched its 5G modem at CES. CNET's Stephen Shankland has the deep dive and the strategy details.

As for partnerships, Intel is teaming up with BMW and Mobileye to have 40 autonomous vehicles on the roads by the second half of the year. Intel announced a partnership with BMW and Mobileye in July.

The Intel moves come as the company bought a 15 percent of HERE, a digital map and location services company.

Here's where Intel sees its platform in the automotive food chain.

And here's the catch. Intel's move into the autonomous vehicle market is likely to face the same challenges it had with smartphones and mobile devices. The short version is that ARM-based chips dominate the market and Qualcomm recently outlined plans to acquire NXP largely for its footprint in the automotive industry.

In other words, Intel will push ahead in the auto market, but will need to forge new relationships similar to what it had to do in the smartphone market.