iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra second public betas now available

Apple has released the second public beta for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra.

These updates land a little more than two weeks following the release of the first public betas.

At first blush, both these releases seem to consist of mostly bug fixes and performance tweaks, which will come as a welcome relief to those who are suffering through the first crop of betas.

If you want to try out these latest betas, and have not yet signed up to the public beta program (I suggest you don't do this on any hardware you rely on, and even then I'd make sure I have a backup just in case things go wrong) then you can sign up here.

