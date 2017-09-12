Apple will release iOS 11 for iPhone, iPad on September 19

Apple's next major software release is iOS 11. (CNET/CBS Interactive)

Apple on Tuesday announced its next major software release iOS 11 will be available on September 19 for iPhone and iPad in the form of a free update, alongside the launch of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple previously announced iOS 11 at WWDC earlier this year, and has been tweaking the mobile software with early beta testers over the summer. It's now ready for the masses.

At WWDC, Apple said deep learning was used to create a more natural sounding voice and change how Siri's words are intoned and inflected. Further, Siri now uses on-device learning to suggest topics that might interest you based on Safari searches.

New features in iOS 11 also include a Files app, animated emoji more ways to use Apple Pencil, new ARKit, Core ML that gives developers on-device machine learning capabilities, ability to pay friends using Apple Pay, and a Do Not Disturb while driving to help users stay more focused on the road.

iOS 11 will be available in a free update for:

iPhone 5s and later

All iPad Air and iPad Pro models

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 2 and later

iPod touch 6th generation

Developing...