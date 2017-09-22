iPhone 8 has a smaller battery than the iPhone 7 or Samsung's Galaxy S8

There's one thing that shrunk in the new iPhone 8 - the battery.

A teardown by repair specialists iFixit shows that the battery inside the iPhone 8 is a 3.82 V, 1,821 mAh cell that delivers up to 6.96 Wh of power. This is significantly smaller -- 7 percent to be exact -- than the 7.45 Wh battery found in the iPhone 7.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S8 features an 11.55 Wh battery.

However, despite this reduction in battery life, Apple claims that the battery life is on par with earlier iPhones, so it's likely that Apple is making up the difference with more efficient silicon.

Also, if you do find the battery getting low, you have the option to fast charge (with the right hardware) along with wireless charging thank to the Qi-compatible wireless charging coil.

