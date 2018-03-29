​Kakao adds voice calls to AI speaker

Kakao has added free HD voice calls to its Kakao Mini AI speaker.

Kakao Mini users can make mobile voice over internet protocol (mVoIP) calls to friends on chat app KakaoTalk.

They can turn on the service on Hey Kakao, the setting app for Kakao Mini. Kakao said it will later add group voice calls.

Kakao Mini, which launched last November, can now be used to send KakaoTalk messages, call cabs, order food, find directions, play music, broadcast news, mange schedules, or be used as a dictionary.

Separately, Kakao Mobility, the firm's transportation subsidiary, also announced the expansion of its smart parking service to Gimpo International Airport.

Users can check the parking lot status of Gimpo via Kakao T, the firm's transportation services app. A number plate reader will open for a registered car and payment will be automatically executed on a registered credit card on departure.

Kakao launched the service for Incheon International Airport last year.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it was planning to launch a blockchain platform within the year.

