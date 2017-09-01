​Lenovo's Yoga 920 lets you talk to Windows 10's Cortana from across the room

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo has unveiled an array of new hardware, including laptops, two-in-one and an Alexa-powered tablet dock.

Its new Yoga 920 is equipped with far-field technology -- popularised by smart speakers like Amazon's Echo -- so Microsoft's Cortana voice-activated intelligent assistant can recognize voice commands from up to four metres away. The high-end laptop packs a 13.9-inch, 4K IPS touchscreen with 5mm vertical bezels.

It also has an integrated fingerprint reader and Windows Hello for secure, instant biometric authentication.

The laptop features the Yoga range's signature 'watchband' hinge, which allows it to be switched between stand, tablet and tent modes.

Lenovo Yoga 920 spec:

Processor: Up to 8th Generation Intel Core i7

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Graphics: Intel Integrated

Camera: 720p HD Fixed-Focus CMOS Camera with Far-Field Microphones

Memory: 8GB DDR4/12GB DDR4/16GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB GB SATA SSD

Battery: UHD Up to 10.8 Hours

FHD: Up to 15.5 Hours

Display: 13.9" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Touchscreen / 13.9" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Touchscreen

Dimensions (W x D x H): 323 x 223.5 x 13.95mm

Weight: Starting at 3.02 lbs (1.37 kg)

Connectivity: 2 x 2 WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1

Connectors: 2 x USB Type-C™ (2 x Thunderbolt™, PD, DisplayPort, USB 3.0 full function)1 x USB 3.0 (Always-On Charging), Audio Jack

Lenovo also showed off its Home Assistant Pack, and its Lenovo Miix 520 Windows 10 2-in-1 detachable. The Home Assistant Pack is a docking station that turns any tablet in its Tab 4 series -- including the Lenovo Tab 4 8, Lenovo Tab 4 10, Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus and Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus--into a voice-activated smart assistant with a screen.

Visual information can be shared on screen alongside responses from the smart assistant. The Home Assistant Pack has two three-watt speakers, and far-field detection that can recognize a voice from up to three meters in any direction using two built-in mics, and weighs 300g. Lenovo said pricing for the Home Assistant Pack will start at $79.99 and it will go on sale next month.

The Miix 520 detachable tablet PC has a 12.2-inch full HD screen and also features far-field microphones.