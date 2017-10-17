Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

Video: Windows 10 after two years: Was the upgrade worth it?

Today, October 17, is the day. Microsoft is starting to make available the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, aka, "Redstone 3," to mainstream users, starting just before 9 a.m. EST.

Up until today, Windows Insider testers were the only ones who could get builds of the Fall Creators Update for their PCs and select Windows Phones. Starting today, current Windows 10 users can get the Fall Creators Update via Windows Update and/or Update Assistant.

But yesterday, October 15, Microsoft started rolling out Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to all Xbox One users. Windows Server 2016's first semi-annual feature update which coincides with the Fall Creators Update -- known as 1709 (for September, 2017) -- also is going to be available to volume licensees and MSDN subscribers starting today. Microsoft officials didn't respond as to when the "Feature 2" update for a handful of Windows Phones, which Microsoft may also brand as the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, will be available, but I think it also may be today.

Technically savvy users can proactively grab the final Windows 10 Fall Creators Update bits (Build 16299.15), plus any available Cumulative Updates with fixes and updates to that build, starting today if they want. As it did with the prior Windows 10 feature updates, Microsoft will be staggering this Fall Creators Update feature release, with devices known to have fewer problems getting the new build pushed to them first.

I asked how long Microsoft expected the rollout to take and was told by a spokesperson: ""The Creators Update will roll out in a measured way based on feedback." The original Creators Update (1703) took four months to roll out to most mainstream users. (Some users have told me they only had it pushed to them in the past week, and some still have yet to get it at all.)

I also asked Microsoft when customers would be able to get the Windows 10 Pro for Workstations edition of the product. Microsoft didn't offer specifics, but I've seen reports that this version is available for download by volume licensees today (thanks @mdreinders).

Regarding how to get this new edition, here's Microsoft's official response (via a spokesperson):

"For customers who are looking to purchase a high-end PC with Windows 10 Pro for Workstations pre-installed, please refer to the OEM for a price quote. For customers who are interested in buying a retail copy of Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, we will provide an upgrade from Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro through Windows Store, following the release of the Fall Creators Update. Upgrade pricing details are not yet available, but we look forward to sharing more details as part of the product availability in the store this fall."

Here's what OEMs have been telling customers privately about pricing of Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, according to some customers with whom I've spoken. Some say the price of this edition could be between $144 and $214.

Microsoft officials are saying the hardware requirements for the Fall Creators Update arethe same as they were for the original Creators Update released starting this past April. Microsoft recommends a 1 GHz processor or faster; 1 GB RAM for 32-bit and 2 GB RAM for 64-bit; 16 GB of drive space for 32-bit and 20 GB for 64-bit. For those interested in using Windows Mixed Reality, technical specifications, compatibilitytools and an up-to-date list of PCs badged for WindowsMixed Reality are at www.windows.com/mixedreality.

Windows 10 Fall Creators Update includes a number of new features, including a replacement for OneDrive Placeholders, support for Windows Mixed Reality, the ability to more seamlessly connect to Windows PCs from iOS and Android phones and an improved Photos app experience. It includes several security improvements, particularly for Enterprise users with new additions to its Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection service.