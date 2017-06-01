Motorola unveils Moto Z2 Play, new Moto Mods

After last year's incredibly thin and well-received Moto Z Play, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Thursday announced the Moto Z2 Play.

Overall, the device looks similar to the original Z Play. But that was to be expected, thanks to the way Moto Mods interface with the back of the phone.

Motorola

Looks aside, what's inside the device has changed quite a bit.

Specifications:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

: Snapdragon 625 Operating System : Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Moto Experience

: Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Moto Experience Display : 5.5-inch FHD (1920x1080)

: 5.5-inch (1920x1080) Dimensions : 156.2 x 76.2 x 5.99 mm

: 156.2 x 76.2 x 5.99 mm Storage : 32 GB or 64 GB w/microSD support up to 2 TB

: 32 GB or 64 GB w/microSD support up to 2 TB Memory : 3 GB or 4 GB (country dependent)

: 3 GB or 4 GB (country dependent) Rear camera : 12-megapixel dual autofocus pixel .

: 12-megapixel dual autofocus . Front camera : 5-megapixel wide view lens

: 5-megapixel wide view lens Battery : 3,000 milliamp-hour w/TurboCharge

: 3,000 milliamp-hour w/TurboCharge Connectivity : Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz, NFC

: Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz, NFC Ports: 3.5mm headphone jack , MotoMods connector , USB-C charging

Other notable differences between the original Z Play and the Z2 Play include a slightly thinner footprint, 5.99 mm compared to 6.99 mm and the company's new elongated fingerprint sensor. As is the case with the Moto G5, the fingerprint sensor on the Z2 Play will enable gesture navigation.

The Z2 Play will launch as a Verizon Wireless exclusive in early July. Pricing and exact launch details expected closer to launch.

An unlocked version of the Moto Z2 Play will be available later this summer directly from Motorola.com, priced at $499.

Motorola

In addition to the new smartphone, Motorola also revealed four new Moto Mods. The mods attach to the back of the Moto Z lineup of smartphones, adding extra functionality such as a projector or a speaker.

The new Moto Mods include the JBL SoundBoost 2 ($79), a TurboPower Pack ($79), Moto Shells with wireless charging ($39), and a Moto GamePad ($79).

Each of the new Moto Mods, except the Moto GamePad, will be available in July. The GamePad is expected to launch later this summer.