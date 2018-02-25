MWC 2018: Huawei launches MateBook X Pro, MediaPad M5

(Image: Huawei)

Chinese networking giant Huawei has used Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona to launch its MateBook X Pro notebook and MediaPad M5 tablet series, unveiling the specs on Sunday.

The devices, which will launch across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, China, and the Middle East during the Northern hemisphere's spring season, are part of what Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu called the company's attempt to enable an "all-connected world".

The MateBook X Pro notebook features an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processor; an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 or Intel UHD Graphics 620; Dolby Atmos sound system audio; and a 57.4Wh Lithium polymer battery with 12 hours of video playback according to Huawei's lab tests.

The new notebook also has a 1MP front-facing camera; quad digital microphones and quad speakers; Bluetooth 4.1; 2x2 Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (2x2 MIMO) support; USB-C x2; a 304x217x14.6mm 13.9-inch display; and comes in mystic silver and space grey.

The MediaPad M5 series of tablets, meanwhile, comes in three models: The 8.4-inch MediaPad M5, the 10.8-inch MediaPad M5, and the 10.8-inch MediaPad M5 Pro.

The Pro version features a 2560x1600 IPS display with 280 pixels per inch (ppi); a Huawei Kirin 960 octa-core processor; 64GB/128GB of ROM memory; 4GB of RAM; a microSD card slot with up to 256GB of additional capacity; and a 7500mAh Lithium-polymer battery.

The base 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch MediaPad M5 models are both powered by Huawei Kirin 960 octa-core processors, with the former featuring 359ppi and a 7500mAh Lithium-polymer battery while the latter has 280ppi and a 5100mAh Lithium-polymer battery.

Both lower-end MediaPad M5 tablets run Android 8.0 and EMUI 8.0; have 32GB/64GB/128GB of ROM and 4GB of RAM memory; and a microSD card slot with up to 256GB of additional capacity.

All three MediaPad M5 models come with an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, Hall effect sensor, and fingerprint sensors; a built-in microphone, quad speakers, and Huawei Histen stereo sound effect; an 8MP front-facing camera with fixed focus and 13MP rear camera with autofocus; a Nano-SIM card slot for LTE and Wi-Fi capabilities; and run Android 8.0 and EMUI 8.0.

The three tablets come in space grey and champagne gold colours, with Huawei yet to reveal pricing.

Disclosure: Corinne Reichert travelled to MWC in Barcelona as a guest of Huawei

