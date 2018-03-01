Nutanix to buy Minjar, makers of cloud management service Botmetric

Software defined data center player Nutanix announced that it's acquiring Minjar, makers of Botmetric, a cloud management service for cost analysis, security and automation.

Nutanix plans to use the deal to bolster its Enterprise Cloud OS software with capabilities to help enterprises manage their multi-cloud deployments.

Nutanix also plans to use Minjar's technology to strengthen its Calm automation and lifecycle management product, as well as Xi Cloud Services, a native extension to the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software.

"Minjar's customer focus and philosophy of one-click simplicity is extremely well aligned with our own, and we are honored to soon welcome them to the Nutanix team," said Nutanix chief product officer Sunil Potti. "We are looking forward to offering our customers the full breadth of Minjar's multi-cloud capabilities while deeply integrating them into our Enterprise Cloud OS."

Financial terms of the deal, announced in tandem to Nuntanix's second quarter financial results. were not immediately disclosed.

As for the numbers, the company reported a net loss of $62.6 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue came to $286.7 million, up 44 percent year over year from $199.2 million in Q2 2017. The non-GAAP net loss per share was 14 cents.

Wall Street was expecting an adjusted loss of 20 cents a share on revenue of $283.2 million.

Billings for the quarter totaled $355.9 million, growing 57 percent year over year. Nutanix added more than 1,057 new end-customers during the quarter, ending Q2 with 8,870 end-customers. The company had 57 customers with deals over $1 million in the quarter, up 104 percent year over year.

In terms of guidance, Nutanix expects Q3 revenue between $275 and $280 million with an earnings per share loss between 19 cents and 21 cents. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $267.1 million with and EPS loss of 23 cents.

