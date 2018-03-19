NXP's MIFARE, Google Pay integrate for smart city transportation deployments

NXP and Google have partnered to integrate the chip maker's MIFARE transportation contactless payment system with Google Pay.

Five essential steps to becoming a smart city Every city has its own needs, based in part on the region and country where it is located. Here are the main components to consider before adding smart city technology. Read More

For NXP, which could be acquired by Qualcomm, the move to partner with Google expands MIFARE, which is used in more than 750 smart cities around the world.

Under the deal, Google will integrate NXP's new MIFARE 2GO cloud service with Google Pay to put contactless transportation credentials onto mobile devices and wearables. Google Pay will allow commuters to buy tickets on their phone and use NFC to ride.

The first deployment of MIFARE 2GO with Google Play is on the Las Vegas Monorail, which connects the Las Vegas Strip with hotels and convention centers.

For NXP and Google, the collaboration allows the companies to pitch end-to-end transportation payment systems with digital credentials. The popularity of Android will also enable MIFARE to reach more citizens around the world.

NXP's MIFARE 2GO is a cloud service that allows cities to integrate transportation systems with other city services such as bike sharing and parking.