Samsung Note 8 launch: How to watch it live

Samsung is unveiling the Galaxy Note 8 today at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event.

The launch event kicks off at at 11am ET and 8am PT in New York and will be live streamed on Samsung's website as well as the company's YouTube page.

There are plenty of speculative details about what to expect from Samsung's latest handset. In terms of overall design, the Galaxy Note 8 should look aesthetically similar to the Galaxy S8 line, with an Infinity Display that nearly eliminates the bezel on the front.

The Note 8 could also have a larger, 6.3-inch display, as well as dual rear cameras, and, based on the Samsung graphic above, an S-Pen.

The event also marks a moment of redemption for the electronics giant after the disastrous Note 7 recall last year, which was prompted after multiple incidents of Note 7 batteries overheating and catching fire. Samsung eventually ended production of the handset and launched an internal investigation to determine the cause of the explosive batteries.

