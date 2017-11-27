​Samsung to supply the UK smartphones for emergency network

Samsung Electronics has been selected by the UK as the exclusive supplier of smartphones for use in its emergency services network, the company announced.

The UK Home Office is preparing to deploy an upgraded network and phones for use by police, firemen, and ambulances.

Samsung will be supplying its specially designed smartphones starting in 2018.

The phones are built more rugged than conventional phones. Previous disaster phones supported only voice calls, but the new wares support mobile data services, video live streaming, and come with various applications for use by trained professionals.

The company will also supply various accessories for use with the phones.

The South Korean tech giant first showed off the public safety use gear back in June 2015, which are based on public safety LTE standards.

It was last year selected as the vendor to provide South Korea with a boosted emergency services network. In February this year, it showed off live video streaming between handsets and mission control.

Samsung said it will continue to seek new orders abroad.

The business is part of Samsung's enterprise mobile portfolio. The firm also collaborated with SK Telecom to redeploy South Korea's first LTE-R service.

