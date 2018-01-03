​Samsung's mini directional speaker will let you listen without bothering people around you

Image: Samsung

Samsung is showing off three new in-house projects, including a portable directional speaker and a set of smart glasses for the visually impaired.

The Sound-Ray or S-Ray is a portable speaker that provides directional audio so that sounds -- such as music -- are only heard in one place, or to allow different sounds -- like descriptions of museum exhibits -- to be played in the same space, without the audio blending together.

Samsung said that while existing directional speakers are usually stationary due to their size and price, the small size of the S-Ray -- Samsung's video shows a device about as big as a pebble -- is lighter and portable. It argues that S-Ray helps people avoid having to put on earphones for a long time, which can cause ear pain, and avoids the distraction to others that Bluetooth speakers can cause.

Samsung will also showcase Relúmĭno glasses, which are designed to help people with limited vision to see images more clearly when reading a book or viewing an object.

Only 14 percent of the visually impaired are totally blind, the majority can determine the difference between light and dark, and the glasses -- using a smartphone and Gear VR headset -- provide various options to help the wearer see or read more easily.

The smartphone processes images from videos captured by the camera on the glasses. These processed images are shown on the display of the Relúmĭno glasses, helping the wearer see more clearly, for example, by making the outlines of objects more visible or displaying text in high contrast. As Samsung notes, a VR headset isn't ideal for outside operation, so future versions of the device will be as 'small and convenient as sunglassses', it said.

Meanwhile, GoBreath pairs a device and an app, with the aim of helping patients who need to practice deep breathing for faster recovery following surgery. The system teaches wearers basic techniques, such as inhalation, coughing or deep breathing. It also offers a cloud service for doctors to help them monitor their patients' recovery and provide reminders to practice.

The three projects will be shown at the CES electronics show in Las Vegas. C-Labs is Samsung's in-house incubator, and opened in December 2012, with the aim of encouraging new ideas from Samsung employees.

It also helps employees who have successful C-Lab projects to launch their own start-ups. Samsung supports the spin-off companies through seed money investment and business consulting to accelerate their growth. Seven start-ups that have been spun off from Samsung C-Lab, including Linkflow, Kitten Planet, lululab, Kidsoft, Mangoslab, Innomdle lab, and analogue plus.