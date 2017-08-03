The enterprise technologies to watch in 2017

Enterprise IT in 2017 continues to be highly influenced by consumer technology, but for a change this year we can see a concerted push to craft business-ready versions of emerging tech in hot new categories. This is particularly the case in areas like blockchain, digital twins, marketing integration solutions, and digital transformation target platforms.

Not too many items fell off this year's enterprise tech to watch list either, as organizations continue to struggle to adopt the growing raft of relevant new technologies that have steadily arrived on the scene recently.

Consequently, the portfolio of emerging tech that must be managed continues to grow quickly, even as IT spending -- and consequently overall tech absorption capacity -- is increasing only in the low single digits. This is an untenable proposition that's putting more and more IT organizations under stress. Most significantly, this is creating service backlogs that are pushing "edge IT" implementation and acquisition -- or systems that are not considered mission critical enterprise-wide -- out into lines of business for realization as they see fit, as well as fueling so-called shadow IT projects at the departmental level.

As a result, I currently find that IT organizations are seeking new novel new ways to learn about and adopt emerging tech to ride the exponential curve of digital change. That's a whole separate conversation however, but one that is becoming urgent as we see the CIO under significant and steady pressure to deliver far more quickly in 2017.

For this year's list of enterprise tech to watch, I've attempted to synthesize data from all available sources, particularly industry trend data. In general, I prefer include technologies on the list that are expected to grow in the double digits every year for a half decade or more from now. However, I'll sometimes include important new technology categories if they clearly warrant it based on early importance, even if forecasts aren't readily available.

As a result, we've seen the steady shift from SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, cloud) that dominated this list at its inception to one that is more focused on artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, distributed ledgers, immersive digital experiences (AR/VR), edge computing, low code tools, and much more.

That's not to say that essentially mainstream technology bases like public cloud, cybersecurity, or big data are staid and therefore are about to come off the list. In fact, they are shifting and evolving more now than ever before and should remain at the top of the technologies that most enterprises should be watching very closely today.

Based on my analysis then, here is the short list of enterprise technologies that organizations should be tracking for building skills, assessing their strategic and tactical impact, experimenting with, and subsequently preparing for wider-scale adoption, often as part of a more systematic program of digital transformation.

As in previous years, I've also included a horizons list in this year's tech to watch visual, which shows technologies that are almost certainly going to be significant in coming years, but should now be relegated primarily to tracking and monitoring, unless it's impactful of your core business in the near term.

The enterprise technologies to watch in 2017

In roughly clockwise order, here's the breakdown, with a brief note on why each enterprise technology to watch this year is significant, with data on its outlook if available:

The upshot is that there is a great many technologies on the enterprise tech to watch list, an all-time high in fact, never mind the horizon list which is poised to be even more disruptive in many cases. As I pointed out a few years ago, technology cycles are coming more and more quickly and fixed, traditional strategic planning cannot take them into account adequately.

For most organizations, this will mean all new ways of thinking about and managing the technology adoption life cycle. Fortunately, we have fresh choices and new ways of activating forces for change at scale that do seem to be able to better accommodate the size and scope of the challenge at hand. In the meantime, we live in very exciting times indeed, even though it's still literally just the dawn of digital technology in the enterprise.

