The one must-have accessory for all iPhone 8/iPhone X owners

Video: 6 best iPhone X features

If you're in the market for an iPhone 8 or an iPhone X, this accessory will be a must-have.

Must read: Here's how you can get iOS 11 now

So what is this magical accessory? It's Apple's 27-watt USB-C power adapter. To go with that charger you'll also need a USB-C to Lightning charge cable.

So, what's so wrong with the charger and cable that comes supplied with the iPhone 8/iPhone X that you need to spend an additional $49 on a charger and $25 (yes, you read that right, $25) on a cable?

Two words -- fast charging.

While the iPhone 8 and iPhone X both have a fast charging feature that can take the battery from flat to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The only problem with this is that you have to use a high-power USB-C charger, and you'll have to pay a $75 premium in additional hardware to have access to this feature.

It's quite possible that cheaper third-party accessories will work with the fast charging feature, but until this can be confirmed, it's best to stick with the hardware that Apple recommends.

For those that want a great freedom from cables, then another accessory worth considering is a Qi-compatible wireless charging mat, such as the Mophie wireless charging base ($60) or the Belkin Boost Up wireless charging pad ($60).

See also:

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE