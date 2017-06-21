Volkswagen Autoeruopa nets parts savings with Ultimaker 3D printers

Volkswagen said it has used systems from 3D printing company Ultimaker to design and print 1,000 parts in the last year to net cost savings.

Ultimaker, which is an open source 3D printer maker, said Volkswagen Autoeruopa has crated a bevy of custom parts with a set of Ultimaker 3 and Ultimaker 2+ printers.

Volkswagen Autoeruopa specializes in engineering, innovation and developing new car models. Volkswagen Autoeruopa launches new models for the automaker. Ultimaker is used for gauges, jigs and fixtures in a project that started in 2014.

Automakers and aircraft makers highlight how 3D printing and additive manufacturing techniques are going mainstream. Additive manufacturing firms gear up for 3D-printed parts race in aviation | HP expands its 3D printing, additive manufacturing footprint in Asia Pacific

For Volkswagen Autoeruopa, the Ultimaker systems meant the company could produce parts in-house instead of sourcing them. Volkswagen Autoeruopa's Portugal-based plant produces 100,000 cars a year.

As for the returns on investment, Volkswagen Autoeruopa estimates that it saved $160,000 in 2016 with $200,000 expected in 2017. The benefits are customization, easy revisions, a 40 percent to 90 percent reduction in lead-time and low cost to start up. Here are some specifics on returns on certain parts.

