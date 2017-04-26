WD ships 'world's largest' 12TB HGST Ultrastar He12 Helium 7200 RPM Enterprise HDDs

Need more storage space? Western Digital is now shipping the HGST Ultrastar He12 helium-based 'HelioSeal' 12TB hard drive.

Must read: Apple's big $1,000+ iPhone gamble

must read Digital transformation: Making it work in the real world It takes more than shiny new technologies to remake business processes. Here are a few ideas on how to make digital transformation projects work in your organisation. Read More

The HGST Ultrastar He12 is a fourth-generation 3.5-inch helium hard drive, featuring an eight platter design that allows 20 percent more capacity than seven-platter drives, and Perpendicular Magnetic Recording (PMR) technology to cram more bits onto the surface of the platter.

This drive is built for reliability -- pretty much a given since it's an enterprise drive -- with a MTBF (mean time between failures) rated at 2.5 million hours.

Compared to 8TB air-filled drives, HelioSeal hard drives provides 50 percent more capacity, uses 54 percent less power (Watts/TB), and offers 25 percent greater reliability.

Ultrastar He12 comes with Instant Secure Erase (ISE) and Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) options and is available with either 6Gb/s SATA or 12Gb/s SAS interfaces.

Full specs here [PDF].

No word on pricing, but it is likely to be dependent on the number of drives purchased.

See also:

The Plextor S2C solid-state drive: