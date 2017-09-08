What will the iPhone 8 be called?

Thanks to leaks (some from Apple itself) and the inevitable supply chain chatter, we know quite a lot about Apple's tenth-anniversary iPhone. But one thing that we don't know is what it will be called.

The name that's been thrown around for months now is "iPhone 8," because 8 comes after 7 and everyone needed to call it something.

But it won't end up being called 'iPhone 8," that's for sure. Slotting a special edition release into the existing numbering scheme is a recipe for confusion now and a mess of names in a year when the next crop of iPhones are released.

Right from the start I've had a handful of alternative suggestions:

iPhone Pro

iPhone Edition

iPhone X

iPhone 10

iPhone

My favorite is "iPhone Pro" because the name fits in well with Apple's existing naming structure (iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Mac Pro) and it is short and sweet. People are familiar with the term, and it allows Apple to continue with its current naming for the mainstream iPhones.

I'm also fond on "iPhone Edition" since this is what Apple called the uber-expensive ceramic Apple Watch, but I'm not so sold on this one because I don't think that the "Edition" brand is all that strong (about the only time you hear mention of this model of Apple Watch is when a new one is released).

I also like the simplicity of just "iPhone," but ultimately it feels like that name would do little more than cause confusion and dilute the branding of a high-end product.

Got any thoughts about what the tenth-anniversary iPhone will be called? Let me know in the comments below.

