What's top of mind for the CIO as 2017 looms

In conversations with various CIOs around the world throughout 2016, I've noted several widely consistent ongoing threads as well as some emerging IT leadership trends that have highlighted the challenging, highly varied, and increasingly momentous job it is to head up technology enablement within a large organization today.

While the job of CIO has always been split between introducing new technologies to improve the business while keeping it all running and secure at the right cost, never before have we seen such tension between the desire for organizations to seamlessly as possible reinvent themselves digitally while maintaining strict business continuity with the highest degrees of security against threats, both within and without.

While there has been much talk recently about the CMO or the Chief Digital Officer (CDO) in leading digital transformation in organizations, the reality is the responsibility for it still falls mostly on the CIO, who has by far the largest technology portfolio in the organization and a role that is -- even if it's imperfect -- the most aligned with the type and scale of the changes that have to be made today.

What digital-related changes have to be made most in the typical enterprise? While in age of fast-change, technical debt has rapidly become one of the largest, yet rarely-discussed accumulated iceberg that sinks far too many IT improvements and transformation projects before they ever get out of the gate, probably the leading topic right now is becoming a genuine digital business. This means more just establishing a digital center of P&L (such as GE did recently with GE Digital), but developing a true digital organization in mindset, execution, and culture.

People change is the objective of IT transformation

As these latter changes are not primarily technology related and much more connected to the human condition within our organizations, many IT leaders struggle with the skills they must cultivate and very different roles they must play. In short, it doesn't matter if you change the technology that is rapidly becoming the business, if you leave your people behind in the process.

Of course, today's contemporary IT leader must certainly still preside over emerging and disruptive technology trends, more so than ever before in fact, but in doing so must help the organization rapidly make the other related non-technology changes required to keep up with the times and deliver a relevant and competitive set of business services to the marketplace.

It's telling that in virtually all of the digital transformation surveys, such as MIT Sloan Management Review's well-regarded analysis of over 1,600 respondents, all but one of the impediments to digital change are people-based, from lack of skills and organizational urgency to poor corporate vision and political turf wars.

If that wasn't enough, ironically, budgets aren't nearly enough either. When I've broken down IT spending by industry in previous analysis, it's clear that technology companies far outspend their less tech-centric counterparts, by more than double the cross-industry average.

The top issues for CIOs in 2016

Yet these are just a few of the top-most issues in the CIO's bailiwick. There are a host of other items top of mind this year that are important to consider below from my industry conversations:

The CIO as the Face of the Organization's Future

As I've noted recently, the the infusion of technology into almost everything in the business world is inevitably going to shift and remake much of the C-Suite. However, as we've seen with an emerging generation of IT leaders, we're genuinely seeing a new sensibility from those leading IT. As the CIO of the largest employer in Wisconsin, Aurora Healthcare, Preston Simons said to me on a recent episode of CXOTalk that I hosted with him and fellow ZDNet columnist Michael Krigsman about the pervasiveness of tech being such an enabler today today:

So if information is power and information is then cascaded up and down the enterprise, then is there a loss of feeling of control. And you've got to be open to that. You've got to be open to which is kind [I meant] when you asked me the mandate. My mandate is to for IT to be transparent.

These are big changes in the formerly heavily controlled world of IT that is now being pulled apart and remade by rapid tech change, digital disruption, and technology pervasiveness. The CIO that is a combined business/IT leader, open to transparent change using new methods, a proactive includer, ready to think like a digital native, and obsessively focused on stakeholder happiness likely has the best chance of succeeding this year.

Note: This post was sparked by an internally posted question by fellow Enterprise Irregular David Dobrin about what concerns CIOs today, with some items contributed by the terrific HR thought leader Naomi Bloom. Thanks to both for helping bringing about this conversation.

