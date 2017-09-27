Windows 10 tip: Learn the secret shortcuts to jump straight to system folders

Click to enlarge

Explorer.exe is the executable that opens File Explorer, the program you use for managing files. But it also plays a much more important role, as the default Windows shell. And in its role as the shell, it knows the location of every important system folder

Windows 10 keeps a collection of shortcuts to system and user folders that are available to any program that knows how to specify the shell name of that folder. You can see an exhaustive list of these system folders if you look in the registry under HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\FolderDescriptions.

Most of these system folders are available for navigation using the shell: command followed by a folder name. For example: Open the Run dialog box (Windows key + R), enter shell:profile, and then press Enter. That takes you straight to your user profile folder, with all of its subfolders (Documents, Music, Pictures, and so on) available for browsing.

In addition to the Run dialog box, you can use shell: commands in the address bar of File Explorer or as the target of a shortcut, which you can then pin to Start or copy to the desktop.

You'll find more than 100 entries in the list of available shell: destinations. Here are a handful of the ones I think are most useful:

shell:Desktop Shows you the contents of your Desktop folder

To access the default shared subfolders in the Public user profile, use any of the following shell: commands:

shell:Common Desktop C:\Users\Public\Desktop

And no, those aren't typos. A space is required after Common in two of those commands, but not in the other four. What, you expected consistency?

