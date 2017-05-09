Would a free pair of AirPods tempt you to buy a $1,000+ iPhone 8?

A report from JPMorgan suggests that Apple may use the lure of free AirPods - normally $160 - to tempt people into buying a $1,000+ tenth-anniversary iPhone 8.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: iPhone

AirPods Review: 3 ways Apple can make them better

Would a free pair of AirPods be enough to tempt you to buy a $1,000+ tenth-anniversary iPhone 8?

Must read: Better, faster, more reliable Wi-Fi in six easy steps

According to a new report from analysts at JPMorgan, seen by 9to5Mac, the OLED-equipped iPhone 8 may come bundled with a free pair of AirPods. This is a pretty bold claim considering the cost and the fact that they are currently on six-weeks backorder.

The report also claims that the iPhone 8 will have an OLED display that extends edge-to-edge horizontally, but not vertically so as to retain a bezel along the top and bottom.

Would a free pair of AirPods tempt you to buy a $1,000+ iPhone 8?
JPMorgan
Would a free pair of AirPods tempt you to buy a $1,000+ iPhone 8?
JPMorgan

Other tidbits from the report claim the iPhone 8 will have a stainless steel frame and glass back (the glass back is essential for wireless charging), dual 12-megapixel cameras on the rear with optical image stabilization, 7-megapixel front camera, and 3D sensing (for facial recognition and possibly AR).

iOS 10.3: 'Power User' tips and tricks SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 14

Oddly, the JPMorgan report is unclear on the inclusion of Touch ID.

JPMorgan estimates that the tech upgrades included in the iPhone 8 will increase Apple's bill of materials by an additional $75-$80 per iPhone.

On the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus front, the report claims that Apple will add wireless charging and upgrade the aluminum chassis for a stainless steel frame with a glass back, with the rest of the changes being iterative (faster processor and GPU and such).

iPhone 8: Here's what we think we know about... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 12

See also:

      Related Stories

      Newsletters

      You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
      See All
      See All