Would a free pair of AirPods tempt you to buy a $1,000+ iPhone 8?

AirPods Review: 3 ways Apple can make them better

Would a free pair of AirPods be enough to tempt you to buy a $1,000+ tenth-anniversary iPhone 8?

According to a new report from analysts at JPMorgan, seen by 9to5Mac, the OLED-equipped iPhone 8 may come bundled with a free pair of AirPods. This is a pretty bold claim considering the cost and the fact that they are currently on six-weeks backorder.

The report also claims that the iPhone 8 will have an OLED display that extends edge-to-edge horizontally, but not vertically so as to retain a bezel along the top and bottom.

Other tidbits from the report claim the iPhone 8 will have a stainless steel frame and glass back (the glass back is essential for wireless charging), dual 12-megapixel cameras on the rear with optical image stabilization, 7-megapixel front camera, and 3D sensing (for facial recognition and possibly AR).

Oddly, the JPMorgan report is unclear on the inclusion of Touch ID.

JPMorgan estimates that the tech upgrades included in the iPhone 8 will increase Apple's bill of materials by an additional $75-$80 per iPhone.

On the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus front, the report claims that Apple will add wireless charging and upgrade the aluminum chassis for a stainless steel frame with a glass back, with the rest of the changes being iterative (faster processor and GPU and such).

