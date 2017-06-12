Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017) review: Great design and all-day battery life

By | | Topic: Laptops

tp-carbon-x1-2017-header.jpg
  • Editors' rating
    9.0 Outstanding
  • $1,629.00

Pros

  • 7th generation Core i5 or i7 processor
  • Plenty of ports and connectors
  • Excellent battery life
  • Distinctive design and solid build quality

Cons

  • Moderate screen resolution
  • No touchscreen support

Lenovo's flagship business ultraportable, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, has now reached its 5th generation. The new iteration is Lenovo's thinnest and lightest yet, bearing all the hallmarks that have made the ThinkPad X1 Carbon such a winner in the past. It also shares the characteristic of an eye-watering starting price that will put it out of the reach of many. But if you can afford it, you'll get an ultraportable laptop that's close to unbeatable.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has an iconic design, starting with the distinctive tough black outer shell (this model is also available in metallic silver). Made from materials that include a carbon fibre reinforced chassis and magnesium alloy roll-cage, this is one tough laptop. There's still some flex in the lid and I wouldn't carry this laptop around without a protective case, but Lenovo says it's "tested against 12 military-grade requirements and passes more than 200 durability tests". Business laptops don't come much tougher unless you specifically go for a rugged design.

tp-carbon-x1-2017-main.jpg

The 2017 ThinkPad X1 Carbon is available in metallic silver, as well as the traditional black.

 Image: Sandra Vogel/ZDNet

Then there's the ThinkPad logo sitting jauntily across one corner of the lid. The tell-tale red LED over the 'i' indicates that the laptop is switched on, and when the lid is down it pulses to remind you that you can switch off completely in order to conserve battery life.

As noted earlier, this is Lenovo's smallest and lightest ultrabook yet. Its footprint is 10 percent smaller than last year's version, measuring 323.5mm wide by 217.1mm deep by 15.95mm thick and weighing 1.13kg. By contrast, the 2016 model came in at 333mm by 229mm by 16.4mm and 1.21kg.

Despite slimming down, Lenovo has crammed in a 14-inch display. Not surprisingly, the bezels around the screen are narrow, although they're not quite as minimal as those on Dell's rival XPS 13 ultrabook.

However, this is a plus point. Dell had to come up with a less than satisfactory solution for positioning its webcam, which would not fit in the ultra-thin upper bezel. It sits on the bottom bezel, right over on the left hand side. On the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, there's enough room for the webcam to sit in the more conventional position in centre of the screen, at the top. If you regularly make laptop-based video calls, you may be happy to sacrifice some bezel thinness for an ergonomic webcam position.

tp-carbon-x1-2017-flat.jpg

This is no 2-in-1 hybrid: there's no touchscreen option, and the screen only goes back to 180 degrees.

 Image: Sandra Vogel/ZDNet

Top ZDNET Reviews

The screen doesn't rotate fully but goes to 180 degrees, allowing the laptop to be laid flat on a desk or table. If you want more flexibility on screen positioning there are plenty of other options -- both business and consumer -- in Lenovo's Yoga range.

My review sample had a full HD (1,920 x 1,080) screen, and that's the resolution of both the currently available models on Lenovo's UK website. A quad-HD (2,560 x 1,440) option will become available over the summer, but as things presently stand it pales beside other vendors' flagship ultraportables. Dell's XPS 13 has a smaller 13.3-inch screen offering up to 3,200 by 1,800 pixels, for example, and there are plenty of other high-resolution options available.

The screen has a matte in finish, which will please many users who find reflective screens a big distraction. On the downside, the screen isn't touch responsive, which is something of a faux pas for a high-end laptop. Hopefully Lenovo will offer a touchscreen option at a later date.

If you're happy with HD resolution and no touch support, you should find this IPS panel perfectly good to work with: viewing angles are great, top brightness (300 nits) is more than adequate, and text, still images and video all render well.

tp-carbon-x1-2017-keyboard.jpg

The keyboard offers large, springy keys with two levels of backlighting.

 Image: Lenovo

The keyboard is another distinctive feature. The keys have the standard Lenovo 'belly' at the bottom edge that allows a little bit more real estate for accurate typing. They are large, and beautifully springy, with a relatively large amount of travel. This won't appeal to all, but I found it extremely comfortable to work with.

It's unusual that there are just two levels of keyboard backlight brightness rather than three, but that's a minor point, really.

The usual TrackPoint sits between the G, H and B keys, with its corresponding buttons occupying a row above the trackpad. There's a biometric sensor on the wrist rest to the right of the trackpad, and an NFC point in the top centre of the trackpad.

There are currently two models available off the UK website. My review unit was something of a hybrid, featuring Intel's top-end 7th Generation (Kaby Lake) Core i7-7500U processor but the 8GB of RAM that's a feature of the less expensive model. For the record, the two models' core specifications are:

  • Intel Core i5-7200U, Windows 10 Home, 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS anti-glare non-touch screen, Intel HD Graphics 620, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 802.11ac wi-fi, Bluetooth 4.1
    £1,379.99 (inc. VAT, or £1,149.99 ex. VAT)
  • Intel Core i7-7500U, Windows 10 Pro, 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS anti glare non-touch screen, Intel HD Graphics 620, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 802.11ac wi-fi, Bluetooth 4.1
    £1,839.99 (inc. VAT, or £1,533.32 ex. VAT)

The top-of-the-range model also adds integrated mobile broadband as standard.

tp-carbon-x1-2017-sides.jpg

Connections include two USB-C and two USB 3.0 ports, plus HDMI and mini-Ethernet connectors.

 Images: Lenovo

You should expect a decent array of ports and connectors on a top-flight business ultrabook, and the 2017 ThinkPad X1 Carbon doesn't disappoint. There's a pair of USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI connector and a small-format Ethernet port (Lenovo provides a conversion cable to the more standard RJ-45 connector). There's also a MicroSD card slot on the back edge, beneath a cover that also protects the optional SIM slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There are two USB-C ports, complete with Thunderbolt 3 support, both of which can be used to charge the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

The speakers, which are on the underside of the chassis, deliver reasonably sound quality. Volume could go higher, however, and their positioning means that sound is inevitably dampened by softer surfaces.

Lenovo says the ThinkPad X1 Carbon's 3-cell 57Wh battery will provide up to 15.5 hours of life,with rapid charging providing 80 percent of capacity in an hour.

I found battery life very impressive. In about ten hours of relatively low-level use -- some writing, some web browsing -- I took the battery from 99 percent to 24 percent. I had the screen set at 80 percent brightness, which was plenty bright enough for my needs. This is the best battery life I've seen in a laptop for some time, and it's best-in-class for an ultraportable in my experience.

Conclusions

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon continues to impress. Smaller and lighter than last year's model, it packs in solid components and plenty of ports and connectors -- an object lesson for vendors who try to get away with providing the bare minimum.

However, Lenovo has compromised with the screen on two counts: by not offering a touch-screen and by delaying the arrival of the high-resolution quad-HD option.

Then again, it could be the lower-resolution full-HD screen that allows the X1 Carbon to deliver something as rare as hens' teeth: all-day battery life in practice, as well as on the spec sheet. That may be a trade-off many buyers are prepared to make.

Read more reviews

Specifications

General
Packaged Quantity 1
Platform Technology Intel vPro Technology
Embedded Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip
Processor / Chipset
CPU Intel Core i5 (7th Gen) 7300U / 2.6 GHz
Max Turbo Speed 3.5 GHz
Number of Cores Dual-Core
Cache 3 MB
64-bit Computing Yes
Features integrated memory controller
Cache Memory
Installed Size 3 MB
RAM
Memory Speed 1866 MHz
Configuration Features provided memory is soldered
Technology LPDDR3 SDRAM
Installed Size 8 GB
Memory
Technology LPDDR3 SDRAM
Speed 1866 MHz
Storage
Interface PCIe
Interface Type SSD PCIe
Display
LCD Backlight Technology LED backlight
Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Widescreen Display Yes
Image Aspect Ratio 16:9
Monitor Features anti-glare
Type LED
TFT Technology IPS
Diagonal Size (metric) 35.5 cm
Display Resolution Abbreviation Full HD
Audio & Video
Graphics Processor Intel HD Graphics 620
Sound Stereo speakers, two microphones
Audio Codec CX11871
Hard Drive
Type SSD
SSD Form Factor M.2
Capacity 256 GB
Hard Drive Features TCG Opal Encryption 2, NVM Express (NVMe)
Input
Type TrackPoint, UltraNav, keyboard
Features buttonless touchpad, multi-touch touchpad, spill-resistant
Communications
Wireless Protocol 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1
Wireless Controller Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 - M.2 Card
Wired Protocol Gigabit Ethernet
Processor
Type Core i5
Processor Number i5-7300U
Generation 7
Manufacturer Intel
Clock Speed 2.6 GHz
Optical Storage
Drive Type no optical drive
Type none
Battery
Capacity 57 Wh
Cells 3-cell
Technology lithium ion
Run Time (Up To) 15.5 sec
Card Reader
Type card reader
Supported Flash Memory microSDXC UHS-II
AC Adapter
Input AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
Output 65 Watt
Connections & Expansion
Interfaces USB 3.1 Gen1/ USB 3.0
USB 3.1 Gen1/ USB 3.0 Always On
2 x USB 3.1 (Type C) Gen 2/Thunderbolt 3/DisplayPort/Power Delivery 2.0
HDMI
Lenovo Ethernet extension connector
Memory Card Reader Yes (microSDXC UHS-II)
Header
Brand Lenovo
Product Line Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Model 20HR
Localization English
Packaged Quantity 1
Networking
Data Link Protocol Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
Interface (Bus) Type M.2 Card
Ethernet Controller(s) Intel I219-LM
Wireless NIC Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265
Miscellaneous
Color black
Case Material carbon fiber reinforced plastic, glass-fiber reinforced plastic, magnesium alloy
Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip, fingerprint reader
Features Intel Active Management Technology (iAMT), MIL-STD-810G tested, RapidCharge, administrator password, hard drive password, power-on password, security lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
Compliant Standards RoHS
Included Accessories power adapter
Manufacturer Selling Program TopSeller
System
Platform Technology Intel vPro Technology
Notebook Type Ultrabook
Platform Windows
Hard Drive Capacity 256 GB
Embedded Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip
Security Devices fingerprint reader
Monitor
Diagonal Size 14 in
Image Brightness 300
Dimensions & Weight
Width 12.7 in
Depth 8.5 in
Height 0.6 in
Manufacturer Warranty
Type 3 years warranty
Audio Output
Compliant Standards High Definition Audio
Environmental Standards
ENERGY STAR Certified Yes
Physical Characteristics
Weight 2.49 lbs
Operating System / Software
OS Provided: Type Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition
Type Lenovo Companion, Lenovo Settings
Video Output
Graphics Processor Intel HD Graphics 620
Input Device
Backlight Yes

Topics: Laptops, Lenovo, Mobility, Reviews

Where To Buy

Price
$1,629.00

Top ZDNET Reviews

Kick off your day with ZDNet's daily email newsletter. It's the freshest tech news and opinion, served hot. Get it.

Where To Buy

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017)

Part Number: 20HR000DUS
Price
$1,629.00

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All