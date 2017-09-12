Apple opens Steve Jobs Theater ahead of iPhone 8 launch



Apple opened its Steve Jobs Theater at its new headquarters with a voice over from its former CEO.

"I love hearing his voice," said CEO Tim Cook. "Steve meant so much to me and all of us. There is not a day that goes by that I don't think of him."

Video: Steve Jobs' vision for new Apple campus now reality | Apple's new campus, Apple Park, opens in April

"It has taken some time, that we can reflect on him with joy," said Cook, who referred to Jobs as the DNA of the company. Cook also noted that Apple dedicated the theater to Jobs because he loved product announcements and days like the iPhone launch.

Jobs set out to launch the new Apple campus, which resembles a spaceship.

"Today and always we honor him," said Cook.