C3 IoT lands Department of Defense deal for aircraft predictive maintenance

The U.S. Department of Defense's innovation unit will use C3 IoT's platform to develop artificial intelligence tools for predictive maintenance of assets.

C3 IoT said that it was selected by the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx). DIUx is looking to use AI for predictive maintenance, asset availability and improving operations.

The C3 IoT-DoD deal is a multi-year deal. Specifically, the DoD will use C3 Predictive Maintenance for aircraft platforms. DoD will initially use C3 IoT for the E-3 Sentry (AWACS) and the F-16 aircraft. The system will go into production within six months.

Like most predictive maintenance IoT efforts, the returns on investment revolve around cutting unscheduled maintenance repairs and heading off problems early.

Amazon Web Services provides the infrastructure for C3 IoT. Via AWS's GovCloud, C3 IoT was able to land the DoD deal.