CES 2018: Seagate announces 1PB high-density enclosure

Daniel Schrock

Seagate has announced a new high-density enclosure that it said will be powered by its latest operating system to improve performance, reliability, and security.

The 5U84, announced at CES 2018, provides 1PB of storage capacity per unit and occupies just five datacentre rack units. It can stack up to between 8PB and 10PB per rack, with up to 84 3.5-inch SAS hard disk drives or solid state drives per enclosure.

"The 5U84 enclosure and firmware technology will enable businesses to store massive quantities of data in a high-availability enclosure that provides high-performance access to data," the storage giant said.

"Using next-generation data protection technology, Seagate's Advanced Distributed Autonomic Protection Technology (ADAPT) can eliminate up to 95 percent of performance degradation during a disk drive rebuild when compared to traditional RAID solutions, meaning the 5U84 is essentially 'self-healing'."

"The technology disperses data across multiple drives, allocating more resources to rebuilds, thereby reducing the time needed, minimising the risk of a data unavailability issue and giving the end user uninterrupted access."

It hosts 84 drive bays that function with 8TB, 10TB, and 12TB drives, and has the expansion capability of up to 336 drives.

"Traditional data protection approaches in a high-density enclosure often result in unmanageable rebuild times in the event of a device failure," Seagate Systems VP Ken Claffey said.

"With this new operating system release, we are enabling customers to use high-density enclosures with high-capacity drives more confidently, as we have dramatically reduced the rebuild window required."

The new OS also has multi-core functionality, enabling several cores to share workloads while specific processing tasks are distributed to individual cores.

Dual 12Gb SAS I/O modules provide redundancy to increase reliability, while a dual controller configuration supports multiple chassis. Performance is around 600K IOPS at 1ms latency for 2U24 AFA, allowing "near instantaneous" data access, Seagate said.

Seagate also used CES 2018 to announce its new mobile data storage solutions, as well as the joint launch of Joy Drive with Chinese online retail giant JD.com, the latter of which it said will expand the storage and battery capacity of mobile devices.

"Creating, transferring, storing, and accessing data quickly and reliably is critical to unlocking the potential of everything -- from data created in the field to data powering self-driving cars, AI personal assistants, or virtual and mixed reality experiences," said Tim Bucher, senior vice president of Seagate consumer solutions.

The new Seagate Fast SSD flash drive is capable of 540MBps transfer rates, has USB-C connectivity and new software for file backup and sync. It will sell from spring in the US in 250GB capacity for $99, 500GB for $169, and 1TB for $349.

Seagate has also partnered with unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer DJI to create the LaCie DJI Copilot, which enables drone users to play, copy, and manage drone footage from their mobile device. Direct file transfer from an SD card to the LaCie DJI Copilot removes the need for a PC or mobile coverage, Seagate explained.

LaCie's Copilot Backup On-set Solution (BOSS) app then allows full-resolution video playback and file management and organisation via smartphone or tablet, with a built-in power bank to recharge mobile devices.

The LaCie DJI Copilot comes with 2TB storage and is priced at $349, available in the northern hemisphere's spring.

Seagate has also added its Seagate Secure hardware encryption technology and new Toolkit software to its LaCie Rugged drive, which will now cost $139 and become available in the US spring season.

Seagate additionally announced partnering with Adobe to offer free access to Adobe applications as part of Seagate and LaCie drive bundles.

Lastly, the Seagate Joy Drive, a portable power bank and mobile capacity expansion unit for Android phones and tablets, comes with 1TB of capacity. It allows access to videos and content without needing Wi-Fi or mobile coverage by connecting them directly through microUSB or type-C interfaces for file transfers and 4K video playback.

Users can also free up space on their devices through the batch offload capability in the Joy Drive app.

Available to consumers in China in March for $99, Seagate said it is "evaluating potential future markets and partners" for the Joy Drive product.

While Seagate cut 500 jobs in December after revealing that its September quarterly revenue fell by $165 million due to "price erosion partially offset by an increase in exabytes shipped", it also joined the consortium purchasing Toshiba's memory division.

Seagate at the time said it is set to provide $1.25 billion in funding to the group, expecting to sign a long-term supply agreement with Toshiba Memory as a result. The deal would be positive for its earnings, Seagate said.

