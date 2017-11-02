Costco 2017 Black Friday ads leak with deals on laptops, desktops, tablets

Hot on the heels of Dell's Black Friday plans being revealed, Costco has seen a pair of its ads leaked, including one with deals that start on November 17 and run through November 27. If you're a member of the warehouse chain and are looking for a dirt cheap computer as a holiday gift, you won't find one among its specials, but it is discounting a number of PCs and even some tablets (albeit no iPads.)

The lowest price you'll find at Costco for a laptop is $199.99 for one of two Chromebooks: either an Acer 2-in-1 with 11.6-inch touchscreen, Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage or a conventional Acer notebook with similar specs but a 14-inch HD display. The cheapest Windows laptop offered is the HP 15-bs033cl, which includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 12GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen display for $379.99, or $70 less than what Costco is selling it for today.

Costco is advertising discounts on notebooks featuring the brand-new eighth-generation Intel Core processor family (a.k.a. Kaby Lake), such as the Lenovo Ideapad 320 with a Core i5 CPU, 12 gigs of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and 15.6-inch touchscreen for $449.99, or $150 off the current price. If you need a Core i7 instead, you can grab the HP Pavilion 15t with Core i7-8550U, 12GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and 15.6-inch 1080p HD touchscreen for $599.99 or a sizeable $250 reduction from the current price.

If you'd prefer a convertible laptop, Kaby Lake equipped options include a Dell Inspiron 15 5000 with a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, and 15.6-inch 1080p HD touchscreen for $699.99 ($150 lower than regular price) or an HP Envy x360 15-aq273clat the same price with similar specs.

Gamers even get a couple of options, with the Asus ROG GL753 gaming laptop (Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics, 17.3-inch display) getting discounted $250 to $949.99, and a Dell Inspiron 15 5000 gaming laptop (Core i5, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, 15.6-inch 1080p display) seeing a $100 price reduction to $699.99.

Costco only has one desktop in its Black Friday deals, the HP Pavilion 24-b227c all-in-one with Core i5 CPU, 12 gigs of RAM, terabyte hard drive, DVD drive, and a 23.8-inch 1080p touchscreen for $649.99, or $150 less than today's price. It does have a pair of Samsung Galaxy Tab A Android tablet sales, however: an 8-inch model for $119.99 with free sleeve ($70 off) or a 10.1-inch version with a 32GB microSD card thrown in for $169.99 ($100 off).