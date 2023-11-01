'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early Black Friday storage and SSD deals of 2023
With the holiday season just around the corner, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg have started rolling out the Black Friday deals a little early on everything from TVs and laptops to flash drives and SSDs. And whether you're looking for a new SSD as a gift for someone on your list, or want to upgrade your current storage solutions, I've scoured the web to find the best early Black Friday deals on SSDs and other storage solutions. This means that you can save hundreds on HDDs, SSDs, and flash drives from brands like Samsung, Seagate, and SanDisk.
Best early Black Friday 2023 storage and SSD deals
- Kingston Fury Renegade 4TB SSD for $377 (save $258 at Amazon)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB SSD for $223 (save $377 at Amazon)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD for $165 (save $295 at Best Buy)
- LaCie 4TB rugged portable SSD for $480 (save $520 at B&H Photo)
- Seagate Exos X20 20TB 7200RPM HDD for $280 (save $420 at Newegg)
- Current price: $377
- Regular price: $635
The Kingston Fury Renegade is a 4TB M.2 SSD that can be used in your desktop, laptop, or even your PlayStation 5 as an upgrade or supplement to your existing storage. You'll get read and write speeds up to 7300MB/s for ultra-fast file transfers as well as faster access to your most-used files and programs. You can also purchase a heatsink module to help disperse excess waste heat and allow your new SSD to operate at optimal temperatures more consistently.
- Current price: $223
- Regular price: $600
SanDisk is one of the most well-known names in computer storage, and you can save almost $400 on SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB SSD at Amazon. Not only will you get tons of storage space for files, programs, photos, and more, you'll also get read and write speeds up to 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. It also uses 3D NAND technology to help improve power efficiency as well as to extend the life of your SSD. And with a 5-year warranty, you and your data will be protected against drive damage.
- Current price: $165
- Regular price: $460
The Seagate Firecuda 530 is a great gaming SSD for laptops and desktops, and you can save almost $300 on the 2TB model at Best Buy. The M.2 form factor gives you an ultra-slim profile that's perfect for gaming laptops or microATX desktops, while the heatsink helps dissipate waste heat and keeps your SSD running at optimal temperatures. It's also compatible with the PlayStation 5.
- Current price: $480
- Regular price: $1,000
The LaCie 4TB portable SSD features a ruggedized outer shell that helps protect your data from loss and corruption from drops, crushing, water, or dust infiltration. It's compatible with both Windows and macOS devices as well as Thunderbolt 3 connectivity for ultra-fast file transfers and copying. You can also take advantage of LaCie's 5-year data recovery service, which helps you retrieve lost, corrupted, or accidentally deleted files from your drive.
- Current price: $280
- Regular price: $700
The Seagate Exos X20 is a traditional hard-disk drive, and while it may not have all the bells and whistles as its SSD counterparts, you can save over $400 on the 20TB model at Newegg. The Exos X20 features speeds up to 7200RPM as well as up to 285MB/s read and write speeds. A desktop controller app allows you to set custom power options for better efficiency or performance, while the helium-sealed side welds on the chassis provide strength and resistance against shocks and drops as well as leak protection.
More early Black Friday 2023 storage and SSD deals
Amazon storage and SSD deals
- Crucial P3 Plus 2TB SSD: $85 (save $105)
- Buffalo 500GB external SSD: $39 (save $31)
- Gigastone 32GB microSD card 5-pack: $25 (save $20)
- Gigastone 128GB SDXC 5-pack: $100 (save $20)
- Corsair Survivor Stealth 256GB flash drive: $55 (save $29)
- Kingston XS2000 2TB portable SSD: $140 (save $75)
- Adata Legend 800 1TB SSD: $45 (save $84)
- Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD: $280 (save $65)
Best Buy storage and SSD deals
- WD Red Pro 18TB SATA HDD: $350 (save $170)
- WD My Passport 2TB: $120 (save $160)
- WD My Cloud Home Duo 12TB personal cloud: $400 (save $150)
- Seagate Game Drive 2TB SSD: $140 (save $120)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB: $180 (save $115)
- WD easystore 14TB: $200 (save $110)
- WD Black D10 Game Drive for Xbox 12TB: $290 (save $105)
- SanDisk 2TB portable SSD: $115 (save $105)
- Crucial T700 2TB SSD: $285 (save $85)
- Seagate 1TB SSD for Xbox Series X|S: $150 (save $70)
- Ledger Nano X crypto wallet: $104 (save $45)
B&H Photo storage and SSD deals
- SanDisk G-Drive Pro Studio 7.68TB SSD: $950 (save $800)
- SanDisk Pro G40 4TB SSD: $400 (save $400)
- SanDisk Extreme 4TB portable SSD: $250 (save $550)
- SanDisk Ultra 4TB SSD: $250 (save $350)
- WD Elements 16TB external HDD: $280 (save $170)
- WD My Book 18TB: $330 (save $210)
- PNY EliteX-Pro 4TB portable SSD: $235 (save $172)
- WD Black P50 4TB: $430 (save $320)
- Seagate 22TB IronWolf Pro 7200RPM HDD: $400 (save $200)
- SanDisk Ultra Luxe 1TB dual USB flash drive: $80 (save $110)
Newegg storage and SSD deals
- WD Black 8TB 7200RPM HDD: $282 (save $18)
- Seagate Expansion 5TB HDD: $127 (save $82)
- KingSpec XG 7000 2TB SSD: $85 (save $65)
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB SDXC: $55 (save $25)
- KingSpec 1TB SSD for Mac: $54 (save $20)
- Seagate FireCuda 510 1TB SSD: $129 (save $69)
- Corsair EX100U 4TB portable SSD: $276 (save $80)
Walmart storage and SSD deals
- Lenovo ST50 5400 Pro 480GB SSD: $171 (save $265)
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD: $150 (save $120)
- Seagate Game Drive for PlayStation 500GB: $64 (save $51)
- MSI Spatium M470 1TB SSD: $60 (save $30)
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, in 2023, Black Friday will be November 24. And if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in-person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This is typically known as the Cyber 5 event, with each day having a loose theme for sales purposes: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday (for shopping at local stores), Cyber Sunday/Monday (focusing on internet retailers like Amazon), and Giving Tuesday (focusing on charitable donations).
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best SSD?
My pick for the best SSD is the WD My Passport for its affordability, even at higher capacities, 256-bit AES encryption, compatibility with both Windows and macOS devices, and variety of capacities. It also features a drop and shock resistant chassis to help prevent data loss and corruption due to accidents. You can even set up a password to access the drive itself or specific folders and files to help prevent unauthorized use of your SSD.
