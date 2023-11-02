/>
Why you can trust ZDNET

Home Tech

The best early Black Friday deals from Newegg

Newegg is already offering Black Friday 2023 discounts across their site on tech such as laptops, gaming PCs, graphics cards, and more.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Reviewed by Gabriela Pérez Jordán

Newegg has kicked off its Black Friday savings event, which runs through Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. You'll save big on tech across the site, like desktops, laptops, and PC components. You can even find great deals on PC and console games. And if you purchase something from Newegg, it will be backed by their Black Friday price guarantee. This policy ensures that you're getting the lowest possible price before Black Friday, and if it ever drops below what you spent, Newegg will automatically refund you the difference.  

I've scoured the site to find the best deals on everything from gaming PCs and SSDs to portable refrigerators and graphics cards. You can keep reading to find the latest tech deals at Newegg.

Best early Black Friday 2023 Newegg deals

MSI Nvidia RTX 40 series gaming desktop

Save $1,499
An MSI RTX 40 Series gaming desktop on a yellow background
MSI/ZDNET
  • Current price: $3,000 
  • Regular price: $4,500 

The MSI GeForce RTX 40 series gaming desktop is built with an Intel Core i7-13700F CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It also comes with Windows 11 Pro and RGB case lighting for a custom color scheme. It even has liquid cooling to help better dissipate waste heat and keep your delicate components working at optimal temperatures and efficiency.
View now at Newegg

MSI Creator Z16 for $1,139 (save $1,410)

Save $1,410
An MSI Creator Z16 laptop on a yellow background
MSI/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,139 
  • Regular price: $2,549 

The MSI Creator Z16 is a high-end content creation and video production laptop. It's built with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The 16-inch display gives you up to 2560x1600 resolution as well as a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color range. 

View now at Newegg

Super Flower Leadex 1600W 80+ Platinum for $300 (save $300)

Save $300
A Super Flower 1600W power supply on a yellow background
Super Flower/ZDNET
  • Current price: $300 
  • Regular price: $600 

The Super Flower Leadex power supply can support up to 1600W, which means you can connect power-hungry components like graphics cards and still have plenty of energy to spare. It also has a fully modular design, allowing you to quickly and easily replace components. It also has an 80+ Platinum rating for energy efficiency.

View now at Newegg

Seagate Exos X20 7200RPM 2TB HDD

Save $420
A Seagate Exos X20 hard drive on a green and black background
Seagate/ZDNET
  • Current price: $280 
  • Regular price: $700 

This hard disk drive from Seagate has a 20TB capacity, giving you plenty of space for raw video and photo files, CCTV archives, or cloud-based backups of your computer. You'll get read and write speeds up to 285MB/s for faster file transfers or copying, and the Exos X20 is rated for a yearly workload of up to 550TB. Which means you can back up your files with confidence. 

View now at Newegg

EcoFlow Wave 2 portable air conditioner

Save $500
An EcoFlow Wave 2 portable air conditioner on a yellow background
EcoFlow/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,399 
  • Regular price: $1,899 

This portable air conditioner from EcoFlow features a battery-powered, wireless design, so you can easily move it around your home or even take it with you in the RV. You can charge the Wave 2 via solar energy, 12V carports, a 120V wall outlet, or with an EcoFlow battery backup system like the Delta Max. With the included battery, you'll get up to 8 hours of use.

View now at Newegg

More early Black Friday 2023 Newegg deals

Early Black Friday desktop deals at Newegg

Early Black Friday laptop deals at Newegg

Early Black Friday PC component deals at Newegg

Early Black Friday storage and SSD deals at Newegg

Early Black Friday monitor and peripheral deals at Newegg

Early Black Friday gaming deals at Newegg

When is Black Friday 2023?

In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday will be November 24. And if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This is typically known as the Cyber 5 event, with each day having a loose theme for sales purposes: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday (for shopping at local stores), Cyber Sunday/Monday (focusing on internet retailers like Amazon), and Giving Tuesday (focusing on charitable donations). 

Newegg is running their Black Friday sales event through November 25th, backed by their Black Friday price guarantee to automatically refund you the difference if the price drops on what you bought before the 25th.

How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best gaming PC?

 My choice for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R15 for its liquid cooling system, dual storage drives, and range of configuration options. You can create your own build with either an Intel or AMD-based chipset, and with up to an RTX 4080 graphics card for all the power you need to play the latest triple-A PC games. 

Does Newegg have a Black Friday price guarantee?

Newegg launched their Black Friday price guarantee policy back in 2021, which applies to products sold and shipped by Newegg themselves. Products that are eligible for the program have a special badge on their store page, guaranteeing that you're getting the best price. And if the price drops before Black Friday, Newegg will automatically refund you the difference. No claim ticket or price tracking necessary. 

What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?

