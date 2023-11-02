'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best early Black Friday deals from Newegg
Newegg has kicked off its Black Friday savings event, which runs through Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. You'll save big on tech across the site, like desktops, laptops, and PC components. You can even find great deals on PC and console games. And if you purchase something from Newegg, it will be backed by their Black Friday price guarantee. This policy ensures that you're getting the lowest possible price before Black Friday, and if it ever drops below what you spent, Newegg will automatically refund you the difference.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
I've scoured the site to find the best deals on everything from gaming PCs and SSDs to portable refrigerators and graphics cards. You can keep reading to find the latest tech deals at Newegg.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Newegg deals
- MSI Nvidia RTX 40 series gaming desktop: Deal for $3,000 (save $1,499)
- MSI Creator Z16: Deal for $1,139 (save $1,410)
- Super Flower Leadex 1600W 80+ Platinum: Deal for $300 (save $300)
- Seagate Exos X20 7200RPM 2TB HDD: Deal for $280 (save $420)
- EcoFlow Wave 2 portable air conditioner: Deal for $1,399 (save $500)
- Current price: $3,000
- Regular price: $4,500
The MSI GeForce RTX 40 series gaming desktop is built with an Intel Core i7-13700F CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It also comes with Windows 11 Pro and RGB case lighting for a custom color scheme. It even has liquid cooling to help better dissipate waste heat and keep your delicate components working at optimal temperatures and efficiency.
Also: The 5 best gaming PCs you can buy
- Current price: $1,139
- Regular price: $2,549
The MSI Creator Z16 is a high-end content creation and video production laptop. It's built with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The 16-inch display gives you up to 2560x1600 resolution as well as a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color range.
- Current price: $300
- Regular price: $600
The Super Flower Leadex power supply can support up to 1600W, which means you can connect power-hungry components like graphics cards and still have plenty of energy to spare. It also has a fully modular design, allowing you to quickly and easily replace components. It also has an 80+ Platinum rating for energy efficiency.
- Current price: $280
- Regular price: $700
This hard disk drive from Seagate has a 20TB capacity, giving you plenty of space for raw video and photo files, CCTV archives, or cloud-based backups of your computer. You'll get read and write speeds up to 285MB/s for faster file transfers or copying, and the Exos X20 is rated for a yearly workload of up to 550TB. Which means you can back up your files with confidence.
- Current price: $1,399
- Regular price: $1,899
This portable air conditioner from EcoFlow features a battery-powered, wireless design, so you can easily move it around your home or even take it with you in the RV. You can charge the Wave 2 via solar energy, 12V carports, a 120V wall outlet, or with an EcoFlow battery backup system like the Delta Max. With the included battery, you'll get up to 8 hours of use.
More early Black Friday 2023 Newegg deals
Early Black Friday desktop deals at Newegg
- HP Pavillion TP01: $920 (save $989)
- Alienware Aurora R10 AMD edition: $2,000 (save $500)
- MSI Aegis RS: $2,199 (save $500)
- Asus ROG Strix G10: $650 (save $500)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme GX60: $1,800 (save $440)
- MSI Aegis R: $1,199 (save $400)
- HP Omen 40L: $1,450 (save $450)
- Dell Optiplex 3000: $1,200 (save $440)
- Acer Predator P03: $1,400 (save $420)
- HP Envy Desktop: $1,520 (save $399)
- Dell Vostro 3910: $1,250 (save $350)
- MSI Codex R: $949 (save $250)
Early Black Friday laptop deals at Newegg
- HP EliteBook 840 G7: $900 (save $1129)
- MSI Delta 15: $799 (save $900)
- MSI Katana 15: $1,700 (save $560)
- MSI Raider GE76: $1,049 (save $550)
- Asus TUF Dash 15: $900 (save $400)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5: $1,350 (save $370)
- Lenovo LOQ 16: $840 (save $360)
- MSI Pulse GL66: $599 (save $350)
- Acer Predator Helios 16: $2,450 (save $350)
- Asus Vivobook S: $850 (save $350)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5i: $1,040 (save $310)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD edition: $800 (save $300)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5: $1,000 (save $300)
Early Black Friday PC component deals at Newegg
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070: $460 (save $110)
- Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle: $190 (save $80)
- PNY XLR8 RTX 4060 Ti: $360 (save $80)
- Gigabyte RTX 4070: $600 (save $70)
- MSI MPG Z690 Force motherboard: $190 (save $180)
- ASRock X670E Taichi AM5 EATX motherboard: $400 (save $100)
- ASRock Z690 Taichi Intel motherboard: $240 (save $90)
- ASRock Phantom B550 AM4 motherboard: $130 (save $90)
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: $400 (save $148)
- Rosewill CMG1200 1200W 80 Gold power supply: $100 (save $180)
- Rosewill CS-1000M 1000W 80 Gold power supply: $110 (save $140)
- Rosewill CS-850M 850W 80 Gold power supply: $90 (save $140)
- Corsair HX1500i 1500W 80 Plus Platinum power supply: $270 (save $130)
Early Black Friday storage and SSD deals at Newegg
- Seagate IronWolf 12TB 7200RPM HDD: $200 (save $160)
- KingSpec 2TB SSD: $64 (save $106)
- Intel Optane 905P 960GB SSD: $300 (save $100)
- Seagate BarraCuda 8TB 5400RPM HDD: $110 (save $80)
- Team Group Elite 1TB microSD: $52 (save $48)
Early Black Friday monitor and peripheral deals at Newegg
- Acer Nitro 32-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor: $300 (save $150)
- Samsung T350 27-inch 1080p monitor: $130 (save $90)
- HP M24fwa 24-inch 1080p monitor: $150 (save $80)
- LG UltraGear GN650 24-inch 1080p gaming monitor: $179 (save $70)
- MSI GV60 Immerse USB microphone: $100 (save $30)
- EVGA X20 wireless gaming mouse: $25 (save $45)
- Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless mini keyboard: $115 (save $65)
- Wavlink triple display docking station: $40 (save $60)
- Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4830 all-in-one wireless printer: $150 (save $100)
- HP Smart Tank 7602 all-in-one printer: $350 (save $100)
- Longer Ray5 10W engraver: $350 (save $210)
Early Black Friday gaming deals at Newegg
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $11 (save $49)
- BioShock: The Collection, Xbox One: $9.50 (save $41)
- Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $20 (save $50)
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War Standard Edition, PC: $5 (save $45)
- It Takes Two, Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S: $14 (save $26)
- Dead Space (2023) Standard Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $45 (save $25)
- Europa Universalis IV, PC: $11 (save $29)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital Plus Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $29 (save $51)
- Batman Arkham Knight Premium Edition, PC: $5 (save $35)
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition, PC: $3 (save $17)
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Standard Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $50 (save $20)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Xbox Series X|S: $24 (save $56)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI, Nintendo Switch: $40 (save $20)
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday will be November 24. And if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This is typically known as the Cyber 5 event, with each day having a loose theme for sales purposes: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday (for shopping at local stores), Cyber Sunday/Monday (focusing on internet retailers like Amazon), and Giving Tuesday (focusing on charitable donations).
Newegg is running their Black Friday sales event through November 25th, backed by their Black Friday price guarantee to automatically refund you the difference if the price drops on what you bought before the 25th.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best gaming PC?
My choice for the best gaming PC is the Alienware Aurora R15 for its liquid cooling system, dual storage drives, and range of configuration options. You can create your own build with either an Intel or AMD-based chipset, and with up to an RTX 4080 graphics card for all the power you need to play the latest triple-A PC games.
Does Newegg have a Black Friday price guarantee?
Newegg launched their Black Friday price guarantee policy back in 2021, which applies to products sold and shipped by Newegg themselves. Products that are eligible for the program have a special badge on their store page, guaranteeing that you're getting the best price. And if the price drops before Black Friday, Newegg will automatically refund you the difference. No claim ticket or price tracking necessary.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET has been scouring through the best early Black Friday deals to find the best discounts by category: