'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Best early Black Friday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Believe it or not, the holiday season is almost here, which means it's also the start of shopping season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 will bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with deep discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more.
If you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping (or even find a gift for yourself), you're in luck -- ZDNET has found tons of early Black Friday deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.
Best early Black Friday deals
- Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven: $299 (save $100 at Ooni)
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $210 (save $190)
- Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: $360 (save $240 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 8: $340 (save $59 at Walmart)
- Apple iPhone SE: $149 (save $230 at Walmart)
- Apple 10.9-inch iPad: $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: $120 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera: $80 (save $20 at Arlo)
- EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station: $719 (save $280 at Ecoflow)
- Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $119 (save $71 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch: $120 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Acer Chromebook 315 15-inch laptop: $179 (save $48 at Walmart)
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: $70 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Portable electric space heater: $67 (save $8 at Amazon)
More top early Black Friday deals
- Current price: $1,600
- Original price: $2,500
The LG C3 is ZDNET's pick for best LG TV you can buy -- and if you're in the market, $900 off is a great deal. The TV includes an updated OLED panel with a brightness booster for better visibility, and Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound. It also features an ultra-slim design at less than 2 inches thick, allowing you to mount it flush with your wall or free up extra space on a TV stand. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.
- Current price: $60
- Original price: $100
Google's newest Nest Hub smart home portal is on sale for 40% off ahead of Black Friday, dropping down to $60. From the 7-inch screen, you can watch shows, control your smart home, see your calendar and create to-dos and reminders, even set a sunrise alarm.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $250
A GoPro camera makes a great gift for the streamer or adventurer in your life. ZDNET's reviewer noted the GoPro Hero9's excellent rear and front displays that help frame shots, and its flexibility for capturing different angles and activities.
- Current price: $423
- Original price: $570
ZDNET reviewers can attest from personal experience: Dyson cordless stick vacuums are worth the splurge. And at nearly $150 off, it's a great time to buy one for your home or as a gift. The Dyson V11 features an LCD screen that lets you toggle between three cleaning modes, and lets you know the remaining run time and maintenance alerts. You can use it on all floor types, and can convert it to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stains, and furniture.
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $200
The JBL Live 600 noise canceling headphones are one of ZDNET's picks for best noise canceling headphones, thanks to their comfortable design and strong sound quality. They're 50% off now at just $100.
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
What are the best early Black Friday 2023 deals?
ZDNET will round up all of the best deals for Black Friday, including on phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and much more. For now, find the best deals here: