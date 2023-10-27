/>
Home Tech

Best early Black Friday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more

If you're looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping, check out these great early Black Friday deals you can buy now.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor

Believe it or not, the holiday season is almost here, which means it's also the start of shopping season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 will bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with deep discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more. 

If you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping (or even find a gift for yourself), you're in luck -- ZDNET has found tons of early Black Friday deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.

Best early Black Friday deals

More top early Black Friday deals

LG 65-inch Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV

Save $900
lg-c3-tv
LG/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,600
  • Original price: $2,500

The LG C3 is ZDNET's pick for best LG TV you can buy -- and if you're in the market, $900 off is a great deal. The TV includes an updated OLED panel with a brightness booster for better visibility, and Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound. It also features an ultra-slim design at less than 2 inches thick, allowing you to mount it flush with your wall or free up extra space on a TV stand. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.

View now at Best Buy

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Save 40%
google-nest-hub-2nd-gen
Best Buy/ZDNET
  • Current price: $60
  • Original price: $100

Google's newest Nest Hub smart home portal is on sale for 40% off ahead of Black Friday, dropping down to $60. From the 7-inch screen, you can watch shows, control your smart home, see your calendar and create to-dos and reminders, even set a sunrise alarm. 

View now at Best BuyView now at QVC

GoPro HERO9 5K Streaming Action Camera

Save $50
gopro-hero9
Best Buy/ZDNET
  • Current price: $200
  • Original price: $250

A GoPro camera makes a great gift for the streamer or adventurer in your life. ZDNET's reviewer noted the GoPro Hero9's excellent rear and front displays that help frame shots, and its flexibility for capturing different angles and activities.

View now at Best Buy

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save $147
dyson-v11-detect
Dyson/ZDNET
  • Current price: $423
  • Original price: $570

ZDNET reviewers can attest from personal experience: Dyson cordless stick vacuums are worth the splurge. And at nearly $150 off, it's a great time to buy one for your home or as a gift. The Dyson V11 features an LCD screen that lets you toggle between three cleaning modes, and lets you know the remaining run time and maintenance alerts. You can use it on all floor types, and can convert it to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stains, and furniture. 

View now at Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save $100
jbl-live-660nc-headphones
JBL/ZDNET
  • Current price: $100
  • Original price: $200

The JBL Live 600 noise canceling headphones are one of ZDNET's picks for best noise canceling headphones, thanks to their comfortable design and strong sound quality. They're 50% off now at just $100.

View now at Best Buy

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. 

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

What are the best early Black Friday 2023 deals?

ZDNET will round up all of the best deals for Black Friday, including on phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and much more. For now, find the best deals here:

