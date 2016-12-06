Does your iPhone randomly shut down? You're not alone

Has your iPhone been shutting down randomly? Are you at a loss as to why? You're not alone.

The issue of iPhones randomly shutting down is not new -- I've been tracking these complaints for years -- but it's taken a while for Apple to take the problem seriously.

A few days ago Apple reported that it had tracked down a problem with the battery in a small number of iPhone 6s handsets made during September and October 2015, which Apple has offered to replace.

But now Apple has issued a statement that indicates that the problem is more widespread.

The statement, which is currently aimed specifically at the Chinese market, claims that a "small number of customers outside of the affected range have also reported an unexpected shutdown," and that while "some of these shutdowns can occur under normal conditions in order for the iPhone to protect its electronics" the others have Apple stumped.

Apple is planning on "including additional diagnostic capability in an iOS software update which will be available next week" that will allow it "to gather information over the coming weeks which may potentially help us improve the algorithms used to manage battery performance and shutdown."

Apple will deliver improvements to users via future updates.

