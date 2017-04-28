How many iPhones, iPads and Macs did Apple sell last quarter?

One of the most commonly used barometers of how well Apple is doing is hardware sales, and with 2Q17 results due out next week, predictions from analysts are flooding in.

But before we make predictions about the last quarter, let's take a look at Apple performance over past quarters.

Here are charts showing iPhone. iPad, and Mac sales going back to the release of the iOS devices, and back to 2008 for the Mac.

2Q have been highlighted red, and as you can see, it is the second best quarter of the financial year for the iPhone and iPad (it rides the wave of new releases), which it is usually the weakest Mac quarter of the financial year.

But the charts tell is a bit more. First, if you look at the 2Q sales for the iPhone for the past three quarters you'll notice that the fall between 1Q and 2Q has been growing. Three data points don't make a solid trend, but the signs are there of a 2Q weakness for sure.

Coming to 2Q17, based on analyst predictions I've found (a good compilation can be found here), analyst predictions for iPhone sales range from 50 million to 54 million, or a year-on-year of -2.14 percent to 5.48 percent, with the average being around the 52.2 million mark.

This would make 2Q17 Apple's second-strongest second quarter for the iPhone, behind 2Q15, which saw sales of 61.2 million.

Growth, but barely, and it might not be enough to dampen the idea that iPhone sales are suffering from a critical weakness.

If that's the case, then the pressure will be on Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone to change things.

Coming onto iPad sales, and it's clear from the historical data that iPad sales are on the way down, and the new iPad/iPad price cut that Apple announced at the end of March comes too late to have any effect on 2Q17.

So expect things to get even messier.

Above Avalon analyst Neil Cybart predicts sales in the ballpark of 9.1 million, or a year-on-year of -11 percent.

The last time iPad sales for a second quarter were in sub 10 million territory was 2Q 11, a year following the iPad's release, and when it was expected to be the next iPhone, propelling Apple to even greater riches.

Coming to the Mac, and it's hard to see much in the way of a pattern, other than it's likely to fall around the 4 million to 4.5 million mark.

Cybart predicts sales in the ballpark of 4.3 million, or a year-on-year of 7 percent, which would make it a pretty good quarter for the Mac, and suggest that the new MacBook Pro was reinvigorating sales. This would also make 2Q17 Apple's second-strongest second quarter for the Mac, also behind 2Q15, which saw sales of 4.56 million.

Stay tuned for the financials, coming out May 2.

