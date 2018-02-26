MWC 2018: Huawei launches 'Intent-Driven Network'

Huawei has announced its Intent-Driven Network at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, saying the solution will "create a digital twin" of physical networking infrastructure.

According to Huawei, its Intent-Driven Network contains five key features, including the prediction of faults and automatic optimisation of performance by conducting repairs thanks to utilising big data and artificial intelligence (AI).

The remaining four features are open API interfaces to enable third-party big data and cloud platform connections; identification and prevention of security threats; built-in operation and maintenance automation across architecture, protocols, and base stations; and "ultra-broadband" technologies enabling connectivity with low latency and high bandwidth.

"Huawei's Intent-Driven Network solution will enable carriers and businesses to deliver solutions such as 5G bearer networks, home broadband networks, enterprise private lines, campus networks, datacentre networks, IP and optical transport networks, and security," Huawei said.

"Intent-Driven Networks can accurately read a user's intention and make it happen, because network configuration is automated from end to end. These networks can also sense the quality of the user experience in real time, and perform predictive analysis so that they can proactively optimise performance."

Network Product Line president Kevin Hu said Huawei sees the solution being used across enterprise and carrier as both segments move towards autonomous, intelligent networks.

"These technologies will enable software-defined networks (SDNs) to evolve into intent-driven networks," Huawei added, explaining that it has already deployed more than 380 SDNs across the globe.

Huawei also used MWC 2018 to launch its new all-flash array (AFA), the OceanStor Dorado18000 V3, which it said is aimed at "mission-critical enterprise services".

"The new high-end intelligent AFA OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 is tailored for mission-critical services of carriers, providing lightning-fast and rock-solid data experience," Huawei IT Product Line vice president Joy Huang said.

The AFA uses Huawei's proprietary flash chipset and FlashLink algorithm to attain 7 million IOPS at 0.5 ms consistent latency, which it said ranks it first in the all-flash storage market.

It also uses SAP-certified HyperMetro active-active technology for 24/7 services.

"Dorado18000 V3 has adopted the latest Flash-Ice technology, which uses graphene dissipation technology (GDT) and the dynamic heat balance algorithm on SSDs to improve the heat dissipation capability by 500-fold and extend the duration of SSDs by 20 percent," Huawei added, saying it is ideal for carrying real-time billing, CRM, and ERP systems, "supporting smooth expansion from tens of millions of users to hundreds of millions of users".

"The storage-as-a-service (STaaS) solution supports free mobility and unified management of data on- and off-premises, enabling flexible deployment of customers' applications at any place."

Dorado18000 V3 is also powered by Huawei's intelligent eService management system.

"eService optimises storage management using AI and big data technologies, implementing automatic service deployment, adaptation, and predictive maintenance. For example, eService can foresee the bottlenecks in performance and capacity and quickly provides the optimal solution," Huawei said.

The announcements followed Huawei on Sunday launching its first 5G customer premises equipment (CPE), a terminal device supporting 3GPP 5G standards with a Huawei-developed Balong 5G01 chipset, as part of its complete end-to-end 5G solution.

According to the Chinese networking giant, this is the world's first commercial 3GPP 5G chipset supporting download speeds of up to 2.3Gbps across sub-6GHz and millimetre-wave (mmWave) spectrum bands.

Disclosure: Corinne Reichert will travel to MWC in Barcelona as a guest of Huawei

