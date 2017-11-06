Salesforce debuts low-code mobile app development tool

mySalesforce should enable anyone to build a mobile app and easily list it in the App Store or Google Play within weeks.

mysalesforce-jumbo.png

Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo published their mySalesforce app to the App Store using Listing Wizard.

Salesforce on Monday introduced a revamped mobile app development tool, dubbed mySalesforce, that should enable any business user to build a branded mobile app and publish it in the App Store or Google Play within weeks.

The new platform service will be available to any Sales Cloud, Service Cloud or Community Cloud or Salesforce Platform customer, the company announced at its Dreamforce conference. mySalesforce apps are built with the Salesforce Lightning App Builder, which provides a drag-and-drop library of configurable components.

The service also includes a new tool called Listing Wizard to speed up publishing. It includes step-by-step instructions for the publishing process, and it tests and configures the app before submitting it for approval. It can identify the sort of problems that typically get apps rejected, such as crashes, user interface errors and broken links.

mySalesforce is one of multiple new aspects of the Lightning framework unveiled during Dreamforce. Salesforce has updated the app building framework with new customization tools under the name myLightning.

